How to get Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield and evolve it into Charizard

Now the full list of Pokemon in the game has been revealed, you're probably wondering how to get Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Gen 1 Fire-type starter is the only other starter in the game aside from the three new ones you can choose from at the beginning, and since Charizard is everyone's favourite Fire-type – don't lie, you know it's true – the hunt for Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield begins from the second you step out of your front door. To save you a whole lot of searching, here's how to get Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Warning: there are minor story spoilers below!

How to get Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In order to get Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield, you need to beat the game. Yep, that's the first step; defeat Leon and become Champion, then Charmander will become available to you... if you know where to look.

When you're Champion and you wake up back in your house in Postwick, to get Charmander you need to run over to Hop's house over the road. Enter through the front door, run upstairs and ignore the old lady on the landing, then go right into Hop's room. There's a Poke Ball on the floor.

That's right, getting Charmander is as simple as picking it up off Hop's floor. If you read the note attached, you'll learn that Leon left if for you as a gift. Quite why he'd leave it on Hop's bedroom floor and not your own is a mystery, but nevertheless; thanks!

How to evolve Charmander into Charizard in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now if you want to evolve Charmander, it's actually fairy simple. When you get the Fire-type Lizard Pokemon, it's only level five, which is pretty low to say you've just become Champion with Pokemon that are likely level 70+.

Charmander evolves into Charmeleon at level 16, then evolves again into Charizard at level 36. Simply enter a battle with a high level Pokemon with Charmander first in your party, then switch it out straight away before it can take a hit. When you defeat the Pokemon, Charmander should get a stupendous amount of experience points and shoot up in levels. If it doesn't hit 36 after one battle, simply keep defeating wild Pokemon or trainers in the Battle Tower until it does. Char!