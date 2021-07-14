Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock - Everything We Know About the new Fest 2021 challenge

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlocks are a new type of reward in Pokemon Go, obtained when trainers team up in Pokemon GO Fest 2021 to complete special challenges each hour throughout the event. Unlike last year’s Fest, which offered many perks to ticketed and non-ticketed event-goers, the Ultra Unlock will only be available to those who purchased a ticket. While Pokemon GO Fest 2021 brings back mechanics from past fests, like rotating habitats, Ultra Unlocks are a new type of reward.

After last year’s Pokemon GO Fest was a mostly stay-at-home affair, Niantic and the Pokemon GO team is setting 2021’s event to be one of the biggest in the game’s five-year history and the new Ultra Unlock rewards will give ticketed trainers something to look forward to in the mobile game for weeks to come. Many of the perks of Ultra Unlock won’t be seen in Pokemon GO until after GO Fest 2021, but completing them on Saturday will bring something new to the game. So let's take a look at what Pokemon GO Ultra Unlocks are, how they work and what you can win.

What are Pokemon GO Ultra Unlocks

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock is a new reward mechanic that will be introduced during Pokemon GO Fest 2021. This exclusive feature will only be available to those who purchased a ticket to the event, which gives trainers access to the Global Challenge Arena. In the Global Challenge Arena, trainers will join forces to complete certain challenges each hour.

Pokemon GO Fest will run from Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, giving trainers plenty of time to complete various collaborative challenges. Completing a challenge will earn trainers a bonus for the remainder of the hour. However, completing a certain number of these challenges will reward trainers with an Ultra Unlock that will take place after Pokemon GO Fest 2021.

There are three Ultra Unlocks confirmed for Pokemon GO. Each Ultra Unlock will unlock a special event in Pokemon GO after completing eight different challenges. Complete 24 challenges to unlock all three.

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Part 1

The first part of the Ultra Unlock will be available after eight global challenges are completed during GO Fest 2021. Once the first Ultra Unlock is available, trainers will have access to it from Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, August 3 at 8 p.m. local time.

According to the official Pokemon GO blog, Ultra Unlock Part 1 will have a Time theme where “the flow of time will be disrupted.” The blog states that Pokemon from various eras will appear more often. Unfortunately, the blog doesn’t go into more detail than that but it’s likely that Pokemon from past generations like Gen 1 and 2 will appear more frequently in the wild.

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Part 2

Completing 16 global challenges during Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will reward trainers with Ultra Unlock Part 2. From Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17 at 8 p.m. local time, trainers will be able to enjoy the second part of the Ultra Unlock, which will have a Space theme.

Now, while details aren’t clear the official blog does hint as to what trainers can expect during this event. The blog states that “Pokemon from various places appear,” which likely means region-exclusive Pokemon will begin appearing outside of their normal habitats. If true, this will be the perfect time for trainers to fill their Pokedex with Pokemon that they wouldn’t normally find in their backyards.

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3

After the Time and Space Ultra Unlock events, part three will begin. The Pokemon GO blog confirms that this Ultra Unlock will take place from Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. local time after 24 global challenges are completed during GO Fest 2021.

All other information on Ultra Unlock Part 3 will arrive closer to the event start date. While trainers wait for what’s in store, there will be plenty to do during GO Fest 2021 this weekend including catching Pokemon like Flygon and Gardevoir with exclusive moves and much more.

