Pokemon Go Safari Zone in-person events get new 2021 dates

Last year's postponed Pokemon Go Safari Zone events now have new dates for 2021, Niantic announced today.

The in-person events were originally scheduled for various weekends in March, April, and May of 2020, but were cancelled due to concerns rising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Now, a year-and-a-half and hundreds of millions of vaccinations later, Niantic has announced replacement dates for its Pokemon Go Safari Zone events in Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Liverpool.

"We know how meaningful and rewarding it is to connect and explore together in the real world through our live events," reads the announcement. "That’s why we’re excited to announce new dates for the Safari Zone events originally planned for 2020!"

First up is Pokemon Go Safari Zone: Liverpool, which has been rescheduled for Friday, October 15 to Sunday, October 17, in Sefton Park. A couple weeks later will be the Philadelphia event, which will run from Friday, October 29 to the spookiest day of the year, Sunday, October 31. And finally, the Pokemon Go Safari Zone: St. Louis is now scheduled for Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14 in Tower Grove Park.

For more information on the events as we get nearer, check out Niantic's dedicated event pages for Pokemon Go Safari Zone: Liverpool, Pokemon Go Safari Zone: Philadelphia, and Pokemon Go Safari Zone: St. Louis.

