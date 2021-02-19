Pokemon Go Moltres counters - how to beat the legendary fire bird in raids

While the obvious Pokemon Go Moltres counters are Water-types, taking down the fiery legendary bird isn't quite that simple. Defeating Moltres in Pokemon Go – like all the legendary raids – requires some semblance of strategy, even if it isn't as difficult as some of the others in the game. Battling Moltres in raids does give you the chance to catch a shiny Moltres though, so even if you've got a couple of Moltres you've been hanging on to for a few years, it's still worth doing some more raids. Here are all of the best Pokemon Go Moltres counters.
Pokemon Go Moltres counters
Type: Fire/Flying
Weaknesses: Rock (x2), Water, Electric
Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Fairy
Boosted Weather: Sunny/Windy
100% IVs: 1980 (L20) / 2475 (L25)
Moltres is a Fire/Flying-type, which means that the best Moltres counters are all one type; Rock. Rock type moves do double the damage compared to Electric and Water-types – the other two typical Fire/Flying-type counters – so you absolutely should be prioritising them, outside of a couple of options. Here are all the best Moltres counters for raids in Pokemon Go.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Rampardos
|Smack Down/Rock Slide
|Rhyperior
|Smack Down/Rock Wrecker
|Terrakion
|Smack Down/Rock Slide
|Tyranitar
|Smack Down/Stone Edge
|Gigalith
|Smack Down/Rock Slide
|Landorus
|Rock Throw/Rock Slide
|Aerodactyl
|Rock Throw/Rock Slide
|Omastar
|Rock Throw/Rock Slide
|Golem
|Rock Throw/Stone Edge
|Alolan Golem
|Rock Throw/Stone Edge
|Archeops
|Wing Attack/Ancient Power
|Mega Blastoise
|Water Gun/Hydro Cannon
|Regirock
|Rock Throw/Stone Edge
|Aggron
|Smack Down/Stone Edge
|Lunatone
|Rock Throw/Rock Slide
Pokemon Go Moltres moveset
Moltres has two different potential fast moves and four charged moves, most of which are Fire-type, with one Flying and one Rock-type move thrown into the mix. This is a great sign for the Rock-type counters above, because they resist both Fire and Flying-type moves, so all the counters should be safe and sound from taking too much damage.
|Fast Moves
|Charged Moves
|Fire Spin
|Overheat
|Wing Attack
|Fire Blast
|Heat Wave
|Ancient Power
How to catch a shiny Moltres in Pokemon Go
Shiny Moltres – like all the other shiny legendaries in Pokemon Go – has much higher odds of showing up after a successful raid than a standard wild Pokemon encounter being shiny. You have a 5% chance of Moltres being shiny during the catch phase, and if you are lucky enough to find one, use a Pinap Berry rather than a Golden Razz because it has a 100% catch chance, as long as you land your throw. Result!
