Pokemon Go Mega Abomasnow Raid, counters and best moves to use

These Pokemon Go Mega Abomasnow Raid counters will give you an edge as the Pokemon from the Sinnoh region returns to Raids starting Thursday, December 23 at 10 a.m. local time until Friday, January 7 at 10 a.m. local time. This gives trainers about two weeks to battle and gain plenty of Mega Energy to Mega Evolve their own Abomasnows.

This Pokemon has a unique typing and will serve trainers well in battles against plenty of Dragon and Water types. Here’s a handy guide on everything about Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon Go including the best Pokemon to take into battle against it.

Mega Abomasnow Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mega Abomasnow is an Ice and Grass-type Pokemon making it weak to Bug, Poison, Rock, Fighting, Steel, Flying and Fire-type attacks.

While there are plenty of Pokemon that can use their powerful attacks to take advantage of Mega Abomasnow’s list of weaknesses, the best moves to use are Fire attacks because they deal four times the damage.

Luckily for trainers, there are a lot of Fire-type Pokemon to use including a number of Mega Pokemon. Mega Charizard X or Y and Mega Houndoom are the best Mega options as they will have the power to deal a lot of damage to Mega Abomasnow and can power up the Fire moves of others on your team.

If you’re looking to take a different approach to the battle, Mega Lopunny’s Fighting typing and its ability to boost the power of your team’s Fighting moves is an option. Mega Pidgeot can technically help trainers who want to take advantage of its Flying typing but it will be weak to Mega Abomasnow’s Ice-type attacks (more on that below).

Mega Beedrill can also boost any team’s Bug and Poison-type attacks if a trainer wants to go this route instead of using a team full of Fire types.

While there are options, it’s the safe and most efficient option to bring in a ton of Fire types and here’s a list of optimal counters to take on Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Mega Abomasnow Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Charizard X/Y Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Houndoom Fire Fang and Flamethrower Mega Lopunny Low Kick and Focus Blast Mega Beedrill Infestation and Sludge Bomb Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin and Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang and Overheat Moltres Fire Spin and Overheat Blaziken Fire Spin and Overheat Volcarona Fire Spin and Overheat

Mega Abomasnow Moveset

Knowing its type, trainers should anticipate plenty of Grass and Ice-type attacks from Mega Abomasnow.

Its Fast Attacks include Powder Snow (Ice) and Razor Leaf (Grass), which covers its dual typing. Fire types will resist both attacks, while both Mega Charizards will be hit neutrally by Powder Snow. Despite this, they are still viable options.

Mega Beedrill resists Razor Leaf but it doesn’t resist Mega Abomasnow’s Ice-type moves so beware. Mega Lopunny, nor most of the Fighting types in Pokemon Go, resist any of Mega Abomasnow’s attacks, so be aware of that if you choose to take a team of Fighting types.

Blizzard and Weather Ball Ice won’t deal much damage to Fire types, while Energy Ball (Grass) will also have a hard time putting a dent into any Fire-type Pokemon. Outrage, a Dragon-type attack, is an outlier move for Mega Abomasnow that will hit anything aside from Fairy and Steel types at least neutrally. Mega Charizard X will be hit super effectively by Outrage, so we suggest checking the recommended section when first entering the Raid to scout out what moves Mega Abomasnow could have.

Here’s a list of known moves Mega Abomasnow could have in Pokemon Go.

Fast Attack Charged Attack Powder Snow Blizzard Razor Leaf Energy Ball Outrage Weather Ball Ice

