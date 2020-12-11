Pokemon Go is getting a paid Galarian Mr. Mime Special Research event

Galarian Mr. Mime and its evolution, Mr. Rime, are both coming to Pokemon Go for the first time with their own ticketed Special Research event, Niantic has revealed.

"A few days before the event," grab yourself a ticket from the in-game shop for $7.99 and you'll have access to a new Special Research line where you'll encounter a Galarian Mr. Mime for the first time in Pokemon Go. And if you collect enough Mr. Mime Candy by the end of the Special Research story, you'll be able to evolve your Galarian Mr. Mime into a Mr. Rime.

Taking part in Galarian Mr. Mime's Special Research event will also get you a special event medal and a new Mr. Mime-inspired avatar pose (pictured above). Plus, completing Special Research tasks gets you three Incense, three Rare Candies, 30 Ultra Balls, three Premium Battle Passes, one Poffin, two Glacial Lure Modules, three Super Incubators, and three Star Pieces. Finally, you'll have access to exclusive Field Research tasks that could lead to encounters with Jynx, Lapras, Woobat, and Cubchoo.

A few details to note: first, the tickets will only be available until Sunday, December 20 at 6pm local time. Once you have your ticket, you'll need to log in to Pokemon Go between Saturday, December 19 10am and Sunday, December 20 at 8pm local time to collect your Special Research. Once you've got it, you can complete it any old time.

From Friday, December 18 at 10am to Monday, December 21 at 8pm, Niantic is throwing in a few limited-time treats for all Pokemon Go players, including non-ticket-holders. Jynx, Swinub, Spoink, Woobat, Cubchoo will be attracted to Incense more frequently, and Shiny Cubchoos will appear here and there. Incense will also be more effective generally and last for three hours during the event.

