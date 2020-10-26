Pokemon Go Halloween Cup best team: The best Pokemon to use in the seasonal event

The Pokemon Go Halloween Cup best team consists of only Ghost, Bug, Poison, Fairy, and Dark-type Pokemon, all of which excel under 1,500 CP. This is the most specific Pokemon Go PvP event we've had yet since usually CP is the only limit, meaning any type advantages have been possible. If you're wondering which Pokemon to use for your Pokemon Go Halloween Cup best team, we're here to help.

Pokemon Go Halloween Cup details

The Pokemon Go Halloween Cup is running from Monday, October 26 at 1pm PDT/4pm EDT/7pm GMT to Tuesday, November 3 at the same time. During this event, trainers can only use Pokemon under 1,500 CP, of the following types: Ghost, Poison, Dark, Bug, Fairy. Winning matches will earn you encounters with costumed Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

Best Pokemon Go Halloween Cup Pokemon

Azumarill

(Image credit: Niantic)

Arguably the best choice in Great League, Azumarill is a must-pick here too. Always pick Bubble for the fast move, then one of Ice Beam, Play Rough, and Hydro Pump for the charged. If you can afford the candy and stardust, definitely get two charged attacks.

Picking Ice Beam and Hydro Pump is the safe bet here, but if you come up against an opposing Azumarill that knows Play Rough, you'll lose the battle. So if you do go for that, make sure you have an Azumarill counter to switch to. Play Rough is exceptional against Dark-type Pokemon, of which you may see many.

Galvantula

(Image credit: Niantic)

Galvantula is the best pick to counter Azumarill, but only when you have shields to utilise. Volt Switch is the go-to fast move, while Lunge and/or Discharge need to be the charged moves. Lunge has the benefit of decreasing your opponent's attack too, which makes it a solid choice.

Mawile

(Image credit: Niantic)

Even though Mawile is an expensive Pokemon to power up, it's a very useful Pokemon to use in the Halloween Cup. Always go for Fire Fang as the fast move in this instance, combined with Power-Up Punch. This combo is best against a lot of the Pokemon you'll come up against, but if you have a second charged move, pick Play Rough. Mawile is great to counter the Pokemon that counter Azumarill, like Galvantula above.

Gengar

(Image credit: Niantic)

You can catch plenty of Gastly at the moment thanks to the general Halloween event, and Gengar is a fantastic shout for the Halloween Cup meta. Shadow Claw or Shadow Punch should be your choices for fast move, while Sludge Bomb is the best charged move for this meta because it does serious damage to Azumarill. Just insta-switch if you come up against Dark-type moves.

Tyranitar

(Image credit: Niantic)

If you can get a 1,500 CP Tyranitar, consider using it in the Halloween Cup. It's the definition of a glass cannon but thanks to Smack Down, it can deal a lot of damage very quickly. Alongside Crunch, Tyranitar is a great counter for any Ghost-types. Just switch out if you're being hit with Grass-type moves.

Beedrill

(Image credit: Niantic)

Beedrill is another Azumarill counter, but you absolutely must have Drill Run, the Community Day move from earlier this year. Pick Poison Jab as the fast move and make sure you use a shield for any Azumarill Ice Beams that come your way. It loses to Ghost-types, but will smash any dual Grass-type Pokemon like Venusaur and Victreebel.

Alolan Marowak

(Image credit: Niantic)

Alolan Marowak is a great alternative to Mawile, and is one of the only Pokemon that can outright defeat Mawile in a one-on-one. Fire Spin is the go-to fast move, while Bone Club or Shadow Ball should be the charged moves. Alolan Marowak loses to Ghost and Dark-types, but can hold its own against everything else.

Skuntank

(Image credit: Niantic)

For an out-of-the-box choice, use Skuntank. It is excellent at defeating most of the popular choices like Azumarill, Galvantula, and Mawile. It's best utilised with Poison Jab, followed by both Crunch and Flamethrower. Plus it doesn't have any huge weaknesses other than Ground-type moves, which you won't find many of here.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats