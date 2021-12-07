Pokemon Go Dragonspiral Descent Event start Time, catch Shiny Druddigon and more

The Pokemon Go Dragonspiral Descent even give trainers access to a new Dragon-type Pokemon as well as a chance to catch some of the ‘mon found in the Dragonspiral tower now we're in the Season of Heritage,

Reshiram, Zekrom and Kyurem are having an effect on the Pokemon in Pokemon Go as trainers will see some more Fire, Electric and Ice types during this event. There will be plenty to do during the Dragonspiral Descent event and this guide has everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go Dragonspiral Descent Event Start Time

The Dragonspiral Descent event begins Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m. local time.

This gives trainers less than a week to catch all of the powerful and rare Pokemon that will be appearing more frequently in the wild including the Dragon-type Pokemon, Druddigon.

How to Catch Shiny Druddigon

Druddigon is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon from the Unova region and will be making its Pokemon Go debut with the start of the Dragonspiral Descent event. Not only is Druddigon making its Pokemon Go debut, but its Shiny variant will as well.

Shiny Druddigon is one of the most drastic changes in all of Pokemon. Normal Druddigon is blue and red while the Shiny variant changes to a bright orange and green. In order to find a Shiny Druddigon, trainers will have to encounter as many of the Dragon-type as possible and hope for a little luck.

Druddigon will be appearing in three-star Raids as well as a reward for a certain Field Research Task and the latest Collection Challenge. More information on those can be found in the section below.

Unfortunately, Druddigon won’t be appearing in the overworld so trainers won’t be able to use an incense to attract some to their area but be sure to attempt as many Raids as possible.

As for Druddigon’s potential in PVP, it’s a bit too soon to tell, but we do know the moves that it can learn.

Druddigon can use Dragon Tail and Bite as a Fast Attack, both are decent moves but Dragon Tail may be the best option as it deals more damage and charges up the move gauge faster. As for its Charged Attacks, Druddigon can learn Dragon Claw, Night Slash and Hyper Beam.

This is a pretty easy and simple moveset for Druddigon. Dragon Claw is the quickest and most powerful move Druddigon can use since the attack gets boosted by STAB. However, if you want to get the most out of Druddigon, you may want to get a second Charged Attack and use Night Slash. This Dark-type attack will increase Druddigon’s attack by two stages and sets it up to sweep the opposing team. Just be wary of Fairy types.

Niantic confirmed that not only will Dragon types appear more frequently, but Fire, Electric and Ice types will also show up because of the emergence of the Unova dragon trio, Kyurem, Reshiram and Zekrom.

Vulpix, Seel, Dratini, Mareep, Sneasel, Trapinch, Blitzle and Darumaka will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Trainers may also encounter these Pokemon’s Shiny forms.

As for rare spawns, Dragonair, Vibrava and Deino have a chance to appear in the overworld. There are some rare and powerful Pokemon that trainers can find during this event. Dratini and Deino are pseudolegendary Pokemon of their regions, which makes them powerful than most.

Mareep has the ability to Mega Evolve and can be used to take on Dragon and Water types. And Sneasel can evolve into Weavile, one of the strongest Ice-type attackers trainers can bring into Raids. Be sure to get out there and try and catch some of these Pokemon.

For Raids, the following Pokemon will appear in these specific Raids:

One-Star - Tynamo, Litwick, Cubchoo, Golett, Deino

- Tynamo, Litwick, Cubchoo, Golett, Deino Three-Star - Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Dragonite, Druddigon

- Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Dragonite, Druddigon Five-Star - Reshiram, Zekrom

- Reshiram, Zekrom Mega Raid - Mega Steelix

As trainers can see, Deino is a great Pokemon to farm in One-Star Raids. Dragonite and Druddigon are great Pokemon to catch if you’re looking for some powerful Dragon types. These Pokemon can also help trainers take on Reshiram and Zekrom.

If you’re looking to take on Mega Steelix, Magmar, Litwick (who evolves into the powerful Chandelure), Golett and Lapras can help trainers take it down.

Remember, trainers can pick up one free Raid Pass each day by entering a Raid. Trainers can also purchase a Remote Raid Pass from the in-game shop if they want some extra chances to fight in Raids.

Dragonspiral Descent Field Research Tasks

With these special events, trainers will be able to pick up and complete some Field Research tasks to earn exclusive encounters with rare Pokemon.

For the Dragonspiral Descent event, trainers will have a chance to receive a Dratini, Deino, Sneasel and even a Druddigon by completing certain tasks. Of course, trainers simply have to spin a PokeStop while they have less than three tasks in their taskbar.

Here are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks during the Dragonspiral Descent event.

Dragonspiral Descent event rewards Task Reward Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row Dratini Win a raid Deino Win a raid in under 60 seconds Sneasel Win 3 raids Druddigon

There will also be a Collection Challenge that will task trainers to catch a certain number of different Pokemon species throughout the event. Completing this challenge will reward trainers with a special reward encounter and other goodies.

Here’s the Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge:

Task

Catch a Trapinch

Catch a Mareep

Catch a Seel

Catch a Vulpix

Catch a Dratini

Catch a Darumaka

Catch a Blitzle

Catch a Sneasel

Catch a Vibrava

Catch a Dragonair

Reward

1000xp

Stardust (x3000)

Druddigon

In-Game Bonuses

There is a special bundle that trainers can purchase in the in-game store that will help them gain more Raid battles than they usually would.

For 175 PokeCoins, trainers can purchase three Remote Raid Passes. This is a one-time purchase, but if there’s more Remote Raid Passes that trainers can buy. One Remote Raid Pass goes for 100 PokeCoins while a special bundle of three Remote Raid Passes are on sale for 250 PokeCoins.