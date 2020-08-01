Pokemon Go Dragon Week gives you a chance to catch Gible and Deino

Pokemon Go's first Ultra Unlock Week is live, and it's a good time to look for Gible and Deino, two Pokemon that are usually very hard to find.

Alongside Gible, Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, and Bagon are spawning more frequently until the event ends Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST. During the event, Gible and Deino will be hatching from eggs occasionally, but more often you'll get Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, and Bagon. If you're really lucky, the new shiny Deino will hatch from an egg. Finally, while the event's still live, talk to Professor Oak for special Timed Research. If you manage to complete it, you'll have the chance to catch two Deino.

The Pokemon Company is hosting three different Ultra Unlock Weeks as a reward for all the challenges players completed during Pokemon Go Fest 2020. The first is Dragon Week, which will end as the next event begins. Enigma Week kicks off Friday, August 7 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST, bringing the focus to "mysterious" Pokemon like Deoxys, Elgyem, and Unown.

Unova Week will take over on Friday, August 14 and run until the next Friday, August 21. This event will feature Pokemon originally discovered in the Unova region. Specifically, the Mythical Pokemon Genesect is getting a shiny version and will appear in five-star raids. Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, and Bouffalant will be added to Pokemon Go for the first time during Unova Week.

