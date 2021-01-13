New Nintendo Pokemon Direct airing next month according to leaker

An insider with a prior track knowledge of revealing Pokemon-related plans claims there'll be a new Nintendo Direct next month, focusing on Pokemon.

Twitter user Kelios has previously leaked information regarding upcoming Pokemon announcements, and in the tweet below, they're making a new claim. This time, the leaker claims that a brand new Nintendo Direct will air at some point next month, and it'll be focusing on Pokemon.

Pokémon Direct le mois prochain :oops: https://t.co/fU7rfPCBBdJanuary 13, 2021

The fact that it's essentially Pokemon's 25th anniversary next month in February could be seen as a no-brainer for a Nintendo Direct on the franchise. Traditionally, the Pokemon Company regards February 27 as "Pokemon Day," celebrating the launch of the very first Pokemon games in Japan.

On top of Pokemon's birthday next month, this year marks 25 years since Pokemon debuted in 1996 in Japan. It's not exactly a stretch, therefore, to imagine a Nintendo Direct celebrating the franchise airing at some point next month.

The official Pokemon Twitter account has actually begun teasing plans for the series' 25th anniversary celebrations earlier today. As of right now, the Pokemon Company will be relaunching a series of anniversary-themed trading cards sporting original designs for Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and more later this year, and there's also a skateboard collecting debuting later this year from Bear Walker, as well as a musical collaboration with Katy Perry.

The #PokemonCenter is an important stop along any Trainer’s journey. This year, US and Canadian Trainers can look forward to a variety of 25th anniversary-themed products—including a limited edition skateboard by none other than Bear Walker! pic.twitter.com/QNZmvoaVvHJanuary 13, 2021

Whatever Nintendo has planned to celebrate Pokemon this year, we'll have to wait and find out for more information. Here's hoping there's plenty to look forward for celebrating the historic franchise this year.

