Popular

"Please shut the **** up" – These reactions to annoying A Quiet Place moviegoers say it all

By

There are no words...

Shh. You. Yes, you! The one who has decided today would be a good day to start practising mouth breathing and then sniffing every twelve seconds as if your life depended on it. A Quiet Place isn’t for you. Some people didn’t get the memo about the John Krasinski-director horror movie where you absolutely must not make a sound, and it’s making other moviegoers violent but silent.

No spoilers here, but there’s a very good reason why you must (at all times) be super-duper shushy during A Quiet Place.

That means absolutely no talking…

Definitely no popcorn, snacks that require you to chew, or other miscellaneous rustling.

Don’t bring kids.

Or burp. In fact, soft drinks are a big no-no, folks. Leave your slurping, straws and soda at home.

If this is already giving you trust issues, you’re not alone.

Maybe brush up on your sign language if you really, really have to tell someone to STFU.

If you’re sick, consult a doctor. Don’t go to the cinema, give us all the dreaded lurgy AND ruin the movie. I will spray you with water.

For the love of god, please don’t do this. Forget the water, I will hunt you down and put tape across your entire face while I sit down and read you the dictionary definition of silence.

You know what? Maybe just don’t breathe. That’s probably for the best.

There you have it, the complete guide to making your local cinema screening of A Quiet Place a, well, quiet place. You can thank me later. 

If you've heeded all of these warnings and still want more, check our our list of upcoming horror movies. 

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s entertainment news writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).