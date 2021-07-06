PlayStation State of Play set for Thursday with focus on Deathloop

A new PlayStation State of Play has been announced for this Thursday.



The showcase is due to take place this Thursday June 8 from 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. Sony revealed the new showcase in a tweet that promised a brand new look at PS5 console exclusive Deathloop, as we'll be seeing the chaotic new shooter from Arkane unfold with brand new gameplay. It's sure set to be a treat as Arkane's next venture takes the stage later this week.

A new State of Play arrives this Thursday. Tune in for a Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games. https://t.co/oCn4suuAuu pic.twitter.com/KCP0WfHGYXJuly 6, 2021 See more

Elsewhere however, we'll see some indie game announcements during the new State of Play presentation later this week on Thursday. While indie games are always a treat during big first-party presentations like this, it turns out we'll also see reveals and news from third-party games during the showcase itself. Which games developed outside of PlayStation Studios could we see in action later this week?

The PlayStation Blog post that accompanied the announcement confirmed that the show would be 30 minutes long and wouldn't include updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the PS5 PSVR. If it's these blockbuster titles you're eagerly anticipating, it seems like you'll be waiting a while longer before new gameplay or details of all three hit the airwaves.

Intriguingly, Gran Turismo producer Kaz Yamauchi has teased an update for Gran Turismo Sport later this week, which could tie into this State of Play. This would seem to contrast with the announcement tweet above from the official PlayStation account, however, which said that we could expect to see indie and third-party games aside from Deathloop later this week, but made no mention of first-party games like GT Sport.

This follows news earlier this year where Gran Turismo 7 would be receiving a PS4 version, and would no longer be a PS5 exclusive. Additionally, Sony announced that the upcoming racing game would be delayed from launching later in 2021 to arriving at some point next year during 2022. We'll have to wait and see for more news of the Yamauchi-headed racing game, but here's hoping it's sooner rather than later.

