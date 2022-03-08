PS5 and PS4 State of Play announced for March 9

The next PlayStation State of Play will take place tomorrow, March 10.

In a blog post, Sony announced that the broadcast would offer "new reveals and eye-catching updates for PS5 and PS4 titles," but would not feature anything to do with PSVR 2 games or hardware.

State of Play returns this Wednesday, March 9. Tune in at 2 PM PT for about 20 minutes of PS4 & PS5 first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers. Full details: https://t.co/TUlvC2awpK pic.twitter.com/Rgp9GSX41hMarch 8, 2022 See more

The show, which begins at 14:00 PT/ 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT, will last around 20 minutes, and will also offer "a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we'll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too." You'll be able to catch the show on Twitch and YouTube.

While we'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out exactly what the show will contain, there's plenty of time for a little bit of speculation. God of War Ragnarok certainly fits the bill as an upcoming cross-gen title, while Final Fantasy 16 seems like a reasonable possibility if we're looking at Japanese publishers. Similarly, Ghostwire Tokyo is likely a good fit, especially as it's not all that far away from launch, but following Forspoken's delay to October, that seems unlikely to rear its head this time out.

