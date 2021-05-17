Play At Home 2021 finishes with freebies for 10 games including Call of Duty: Warzone

PlayStation’s Play At Home 2021 is finishing with a free content bonanza, giving away in-game items and currency for huge games including Call of Duty: Warzone and Rocket League.

This final giveaway that was announced on the PlayStation Blog , Sony is offering free in-game items and currency for the following 10 games: Call of Duty Warzone, Rocket League, Brawlhalla, Destruction AllStars, MLB The Show 21, NBA 2K21, Rogue Company, World of Tanks, World of Warships, and Warframe.

This final stage of Play At Home 2021 kicks off on May 17, 8pm PDT / May 18, 4am BST and runs through until June 6, 11:59pm PDT / June 7, 07:59am BST.

The full list free content that you’ll be able to download for each game can be found below:

Rocket League: PlayStation Plus Pack – includes four unique customization items including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner.

Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – includes the Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote and Grimm Sidekick.

Destruction AllStars: 1100 Destruction Points

MLB The Show 21: MLB The Show 21 10 The Show Packs

NBA 2K21: The Play at Home Pack – includes MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points and more.

Rogue Company: Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack – includes the Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks.

World of Tanks/World of Warships: Twice the Courage Pack For World of Tanks: Modern Armor, this bundle includes five x1.5 Silver Boosters, five x2 XP Boosters, 7 days of Premium Account and more. For World of Warships: Legends, this bundle includes Tier III battleship Arkansas, 7 days of Premium Account and 5x Rare Boosters of all five types.

Warframe: Warframe: Starter Bundle – includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Day Affinity Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle and more.

The Call of Duty Warzone content is actually dropping a few days later on May 20 at 10:00am PDT / 18:00 BST / May 21, 02:00 JST. PlayStation players will be able to get five 60-minute Double XP tokens for Call of Duty: Warzone. These are accessed in-game via the message of the day.

Call of Duty: Warzone: 5 Double XP Tokens

Today is also the last day that you’ll be able to download Horizon Zero Dawn for free too, so if you haven’t snagged that yet, get on it. The free download offer ends on May 14 8pm Pacific Time / May 15 4am BST.

Play At Home started back in February as a way for PlayStation to give back to both its community and game creators during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous Play At Home 2021 giveaways have included free copies of Ratchet & Clank PS4 and the aforementioned Horizon Zero Dawn, along with a stack of indie games like Abzu and The Witness.

