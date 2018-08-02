Picking up Spyro Reignited? Even if you go physical, you'll need to download Spyro 2 and 3

Looking forward to the Spyro Reignited Trilogy ? The game (or rather, collection of games) is now available for pre-order in both digital and physical formats, but a wrinkle in the fine print may sway your decision. If you opt for the physical version, you'll only get the first game in complete form on-disc, while Spyro 2 and Spyro 3 will require a download.

As spied by Reddit , the pre-order page for Spyro Reignited reads, "Games 2 and 3 require download via internet" and indeed there does seem to be an asterisk next to the big gem on the cover advertising "3 games". Would-be players aren't happy about it.

The top-rated comment on the Reddit thread, from user Landscaper89 , reads, "This kinda pisses me off. If I wanted the games digitally I'd buy them digitally. I like to have certain games physically to have a collection. What is the point in even offering a disk version when most of the content has to be downloaded? The mind boggles..." Others expressed fear of not being able to play due to lack of internet, or not being able to play years in the future should servers go down.

Destructoid asked for clarification from Activision and was sent the following statement: "The global launch date of Spyro Reignited Trilogy is Sept. 21; and we're excited for fans to play all three reignited games on that day. As with most games today, downloading an update after purchase is quite common. The language on packaging and on the web is to let players know the requirements for Spyro Reignited Trilogy."

However, the language on this is a bit vague - does it mean players will have to download two entire games even if they opt for a disc copy, or merely that Spyro 2 and 3 will require a patch, ie. a day-one update? We also reached out to Activision, specifically asking if the "update after purchase" was referring to a patch or two entire games, and were sent the same statement.

If Spyro 2 and 3 must be downloaded in entirety, there is at least a silver lining: Activision's statement refers to this process as "an update," which would be free, and not distributed via one-time codes. In other words, you (theoretically) should be able to experience all three games whether you buy new or pre-owned copies*.

*As long as you have internet access.