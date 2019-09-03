Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi is reportedly joining The Suicide Squad cast

Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi, who played the Time Lord from 2013 until 2017, is reportedly in talks to join James Gunn's Suicide Squad reboot in an undisclosed role.

The news of Twelve's casting comes from renowned Hollywood trade, Deadline, which reports that "the deal is still coming together." A table read, presumably involving the entire cast, is also rumoured to be set for September 11.

The Suicide Squad, to give it its full title, will act as a reset button of sorts for the DC franchise. James Gunn joined the production late last year and recently said he would not be hopping back over for Marvel Phase 4 movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 until The Suicide Squad releases on 6 August, 2021.

As also revealed by Deadline, Saturday Night Live actor (and fellow Peter) Pete Davidson is also being lined up to appear in a "small role." Again, no word on who he'll be playing, though expect cast details to stream out very soon, given the close proximity to the movie actually starting production later this year.

The currently-confirmed Suicide Squad cast includes a wonderful array of talent, including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Nathan Fillion. Margot Robbie will also reprise her role as Harley Quinn, while Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney are also back from the 2016 movie.

