Pedro Pascal set to play a Nic Cage superfan in a film starring Nic Cage as Nic Cage

Talk about a face-off. Not only is Nic Cage set to appear as a fictionalised version of himself in the upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but he’s even set to encounter a superfan, played by The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.

The Wrap reports Pascal is in talks to play Javi, a Nicolas Cage superfan “who is not all he appears to be.” We’re getting a massive whiff of Alan Partridge about this and, honestly, we can’t wait to see how it turns out.

According to the report the film centres on Cage, desperately in need of a payday, accepting $1 million to attend the superfan’s birthday party. While there, he will be “channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.” Three words: Wicker Man, please.

Honestly? It’s the role Cage was born to play – and we’re absolutely here for the actor leaning into his ironic status as acting royalty.

As for Pascal, he’ll next be found dominating October. He’s set to appear in both The Mandalorian season 2 and Wonder Woman 1984 that month. But, with apologies to DC and Disney, it won’t top playing Nic Cage’s number one fan.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be directed by Tom Gormican, who previously helmed the Zac Efron rom-com That Awkward Moment, and is set to begin filming later this year.

