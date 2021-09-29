If you don't know how to use the Artifact in Outer Wilds DLC Echoes of the Eye, you're not alone. The ragged, metal object is found fairly easily once you enter the giant structure known as the Stranger, but how to use it and where isn't clear, even when it starts appearing in images and clues. For that reason, we've put together a full guide on where and how to use the Artifact, what you can do with it, and where it needs to go to proceed with Echoes of the Eye.

How to Use the Artifact in Outer Wilds Echoes of the Eye DLC

(Image credit: Mobius Digital)

To use the Artifact in Echoes of the Eye, players need to take it all the way around to Reservoir. You can use it successfully both before and after the dam's collapse, so don't worry about timing on this.

Once you're at the top of the dam, or at least where the top used to be, head to the object on the right-hand side of the river (assuming you're looking downstream). There'll be three chains extending underwater, swim down and follow them to the structure they're attached to.

This structure seems impregnable, but there's actually a hole at the bottom for you to swim up inside it. Go beneath it and swim up (take the Artifact with you), and there'll be a curving staircase. Once you're partially up there, the water will vanish for a large air pocket in a new room. This room has an object of note and in front of that is a small, green fire.

With the Artifact in hand, walk up to the fire and select the "Doze Off" option. Normally used simply to pass time in Outer Wilds, with both the special fire and the Artifact, it'll have a very different effect. Choose to wake up instantly (it doesn't matter how long you're asleep for and you'll be burning time otherwise), and you'll see that you've actually been moved to a new location.

A few things are different here. The Artifact can now be used as a light source, but you'll have lost your Space Suit in the process (meaning no more jetpack or underwater survival). However, if you're killed down here, you'll simply be transported back to the fire.

Keep in mind that you can do this at any time within the loop, and indeed within further loops. Later on you can come back here with the Artifact again and recreate the experience for the same transportation effect.

Where to find the Artifact

(Image credit: Mobius Digital)

There seem to be a few Artifacts scattered around the Stranger, but it's not always easy to find one. If you're stuck, here's an easy one to get hold of.

Head to the very bottom of the dam, so you're looking up on it. Literally the first building on the right hand side of the river (assuming you look downstream) should be a burnt out shack that's clearly suffered a lot of damage. Climb up the shore and you'll see it's marked by Ghost Matter crystals. Use your Probe to be sure of your position, but you can head down into a ditch under the shack and jetpack up through the broken floor. There'll be an Artifact on a table inside for you to take.