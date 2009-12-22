OSS 117: Lost In Rio review

An enjoyable parody of Gaullist-era French spy movies, OSS 117: Lost In Rio sees Hubert Bonisseur de la Bath ( Jean Dujardin) sent on a mission to late ’60s Brazil.



There, our suave yet clueless hero is pursued by gun-toting Chinese villains and masked wrestlers while trying to track down a microfilm held by a Nazi fugitive containing a list of French WW2 collaborators.



Writer-director Michel Hazanavicius amusingly sends up the genre’s visual and verbal codes, and relishes satirising OSS 117’s sexist and anti-Semitic views by pairing him with a beautiful female Mossad agent (Louise Monot).