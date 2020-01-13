Oscar nominations 2020: How to watch and live stream the announcement

The 2020 Oscar nominations are almost upon us! Soon enough, we'll find out which movies and actors will be competing for the most prestigious prizes in the business.

So, when exactly can we expect the Oscar nominations to be announced? We have all the information you need down below, including the (very specific) time they are set to be unveiled, where you can live stream them, and even a couple of predictions.

What time are the Oscar nominations?

The Oscar nominations 2020 take place in Los Angeles on 9 February at 5.18 am PT/8:18 am ET, which translates to 1.18 pm GMT.

How to watch the Oscar nominations

Luckily for us, the Oscar nominations are being live streamed, and there are multiple ways to watch along. they include on the Oscars official website, on Youtube, and Facebook. Our team will also be Tweeting along with the awards from the Total Film page, so make sure to follow along there too.

John Cho and Issa Rae will be making the announcements on the Oscars live stream.

Oscars 2020 predictions

There are four films widely expected to grab multiple nominations. Having won big at the Golden Globes, Sam Mendes' war movie 1917 is thought to be a clear frontrunner for Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is believed to be that movie's biggest competition, followed by The Irishman. However, whether the Oscar voters can get over their apparent hatred of Netflix movies and award Martin Scorsese's gangster epic the top prize remains to be seen.

Joker is also thought to be in contention for the top prize, while Little Women could surprise many and gain Greta Gerwig a second Best Director nomination. You can read our deeper look at the Oscars 2020 predictions here.