Oscars nominations 2020: List in full

This year's Oscar nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way with 11 nominations – the most ever for a comic-book adaptation. Read the full list of Oscar nominations below.
The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood all closely trailed Joker with 10 Oscar nominations apiece. Scarlett Johansson has also become one of the few people to be nominated in both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in the same year – for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, respectively.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari ('Le Mans 66)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bon Joon-ho
Leading Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Price, The Two Popes
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari ('Le Mans 66)
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Musical Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair
Love
Kitbull
Memorable Sister
Live-action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours' Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Documentary
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best International Feature Film Award
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserable
Pain & Glory
Parasite
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
The Irishman
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
1917
Best Animated Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
Toy Story 4
Rocketman
Breakthrough
Frozen II
Harriet