Olivia Wilde is directing an untitled female-centered Marvel movie

Olivia Wilde is reportedly directing and writing an untitled Marvel movie that could see Spider-Woman get the live-action big-screen treatment for the first time.

According to Deadline, who were the first to report on the mystery title, Wilde's Marvel movie will be about Spider-Woman, the alter ego of various characters including Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson, and Jessica Drew. The Gwen Stacy version of Spider-Woman (alternately known as Spider-Gwen or Ghost-Spider) appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, but we've yet to see the character come to life in a live-action flick.

Wilde is said to be writing the script alongside screenwriter and frequent collaborator Katie Silberman, known for writing credits on Set It Up, Isn't It Romantic, and Booksmart. Ghostbusters and Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Amy Pascal and Spider-Man: Far From Home executive producer Rachel O'Connor are also attached.

Reportedly, Disney has been working on securing Wilde for the high-priority project since the beginning of the year. It sounds like Wilde was hesitant to take on such a commitment in the midst of a busy year, but ultimately decided it was worth the effort to help bring a new female superhero into Sony's cinematic universe of Marvel films alongside Venom and the upcoming Morbius.

The push to diversify Marvel's slate of superhero movies has yielded some promising results, from 2018's Black Panther to Captain Marvel last year, and now the Black Widow movie coming sometime in Marvel Phase 4, and hopefully Wilde's Spider-Woman shortly thereafter.

