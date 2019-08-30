The Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes place a decade before A New Hope, meaning a Solo crossover is possible

More details have been officially released about the recently announced Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is coming to the Disney+ streaming service at some point in the near future. Thanks to the Star Wars site, we now know exactly where it all fits in the increasingly-complicated Star Wars timeline.

A synopsis of the Obi-Wan series reveals that it “[takes] place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, where we last saw Obi-Wan delivering the infant Luke Skywalker to his Tatooine homestead.”

Looking ahead, that means it also falls pretty much smack bang in the middle of the gap between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy.

The events of A New Hope take place 11 years after the Obi-Wan series, meaning there’s plenty of room to manoeuvre without having to worry about future events encroaching on Ewan McGregor stepping back into the Jedi robes.

Interestingly, there’s also some overlap with Solo: A Star Wars Story. Unless you’re a timeline buff on all things a galaxy far, far away, you may not realise that the events of Solo take place around eight to 10 years after Revenge of the Sith.

There’s also the small matter of Darth Maul skulking around in the shadows during this period, as revealed by the Solo ending. Could a rematch between Obi-Wan and the Sith Lord with a penchant for fancy lightsabers be on the cards? What this would mean for the animated Star Wars Rebels series, which counts as canon and saw Obi-Wan finally kill Darth Maul, remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Ewan McGregor said during the D23 announcement that all the scripts are for the series are in place and shooting will begin next year. That’ll hopefully give the Scot more time to work on a possible white beard for Obi-Wan. After all, it’s been nearly a decade and he has to morph into Alec Guinness sooner rather than later.

