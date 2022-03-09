The first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi series introduces its villain (and a new Star Wars planet)

The first trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been released – and it teases what Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master has been up to since the events of 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The trailer shows Obi-Wan keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker while the Grand Inquisitor sets out to hunt the two of them down. "Between darkness and defeat," the title cards say, "hope survives."

This comes just after Entertainment Weekly revealed new details of the upcoming Star Wars series. The eight images, which you can see below, highlight Obi-Wan's time in the wilderness while watching over Luke Skywalker.

We also know who Obi-Wan will be butting heads (and potentially lightsabers) with. Inquisitor Reva is hot on the heels of Obi-Wan, having been tasked with hunting down the remaining Jedi by the Empire. She's played by The Queen Gambit's Moses Ingram. The Grand Inquisitor, as revealed in the trailer, is portrayed by Rupert Friend. For more on the Inquisitors and other easter eggs from the teaser, read our Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer breakdown.

What kind of Obi-Wan Kenobi will we meet in #ObiWanKenobi? Says Ewan McGregor: "We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up." See more FIRST LOOK photos and details on the upcoming series! https://t.co/brdtgkB0J4 pic.twitter.com/OrT90x13X4March 9, 2022 See more

The first official stills of Ewan McGregor as OBI-WAN KENOBI!(@EW) pic.twitter.com/2iiO1WG4WfMarch 9, 2022 See more

Moses Ingram's Inquisitor in OBI-WAN KENOBI!(@EW) pic.twitter.com/dSyvKYlk3QMarch 9, 2022 See more

Obi-Wan isn't sticking to Tatooine either in the Disney Plus series. He's also heading to the original planet of Daiyu. "It's got a graffiti-ridden nightlife, and is kind of edgy. It's just got a different lane and a different feeling," writer Joby Harold said.

Of course, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series also reunites McGregor's Obi-Wan with Padawan-turned-Sith-Lord, Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said (via the official Star Wars site) that any clash between the pair promises to be "the rematch of the century."

"It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back," Christensen said at the time.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series, directed by Deborah Chow, is streaming on Disney Plus from May 25. For more on the franchise's exciting future, here are our guides to The Mandalorian season 3 and all the upcoming Star Wars movies headed our way.