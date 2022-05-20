Obi-Wan Kenobi director compares the new series to Joker and Logan

Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow has compared the upcoming Star Wars show to Joker and Logan.

The series, out this month, takes place in the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and sees Obi-Wan in hiding on Tatooine.

"I think I was the most excited about getting the opportunity to do a character driven story, in a similar way – it's a different tone – but something like Joker or Logan, where you take one character out of a big franchise and then you really have the time and you go a lot deeper with the character," Chow said at a press conference attended by Total Film. "So, that to me seemed really exciting to get to do in Star Wars."

The show sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi, while Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader, and Moses Ingram plays the galaxy's newest villain Reva. Rupert Friend is also on board as the Grand Inquisitor, while Sung Kang plays the Fifth Brother. But, while the Disney Plus show is focused on Obi-Wan, there might be some cameos on the way, too.

"Obi-Wan’s going on a journey," Chow told Total Film. "There's going to be different people that come into his life. One of the things I was trying to do with this series was to have the legacy, and who is important in Obi-Wan's life, and to also have some new characters. So it's going to be a mixture of the two. But I do think there are some surprises to come. I hope."

We don't have long to wait for Obi-Wan Kenobi – the show hits Disney Plus this May 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store for us.