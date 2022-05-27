Obi-Wan Kenobi: Surprise cameo in episode 2 explained

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest Star Wars series on Disney Plus , was already confirmed to include some familiar faces from the galaxy far, far away. However, one cameo in episode 2 came as more of a surprise. Warning: spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 to follow.

Who makes a cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2?

Along with Ewan McGregor returning as Obi-Wan, Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader, and Joel Edgerton reprising his role as Owen Lars, Temuera Morrison also makes a cameo as a clone trooper in the second episode of the series.

Morrison plays Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and then went on to play his clone son Boba, voicing him in The Empire Strikes Back and portraying him fully in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Who does Temuera Morrison play in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In episode 2, Morrison portrays a veteran clone trooper begging for money on the streets of the planet Daiyu. "Spare any credits… help a veteran get a warm meal," he says to Obi-Wan, who's walking along in disguise and does end up giving him some money.

Why do clones age so fast?

The clone we see in Obi-Wan Kenobi looks pretty old, despite the fact that it's only been 10 years since the end of the Clone Wars. So why is that?

Well, in the world of Star Wars, clones have been modified with age acceleration technology in order to reach maturity in a shorter space of time, which means they reach adulthood in only 10 years. The exact rate at which they continue to age isn't known, it's thought that this rate increases as clones grow older, especially under stress. This means their life spans are dramatically shortened.