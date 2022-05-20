New Obi-Wan Kenobi clip sees Uncle Owen and Obi-Wan arguing over Luke Skywalker

A new Obi-Wan Kenobi clip is here, and it shows Joel Edgerton's Uncle Owen and Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan arguing over Luke Skywalker.

The footage, released on British daytime TV show Lorraine, sees Obi-Wan clashing with Uncle Owen over training Luke – as seen in the show's second trailer. Owen wants the Jedi to leave them alone, but Obi-Wan argues Luke is his responsibility, and the young Skywalker needs to be trained. "Like you trained his father?" Owen returns.

"I'm asking you to leave us alone, Ben."Here's a NEW extended clip of the confrontation between Owen and Ben in #ObiWanKenobi.

Grant Feely plays Luke in the show, while Bonnie Piesse is back as Aunt Beru. Also returning to the franchise is Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, while newcomers to the galaxy include Moses Ingram as Reva, Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor, and Sung Kang as the Fifth Brother.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is helmed by Deborah Chow, who has previously directed two episodes of The Mandalorian. In a recent press conference attended by Total Film, she compared the Star Wars show to Joker and Logan.

"I think I was the most excited about getting the opportunity to do a character driven story, in a similar way – it's a different tone – but something like Joker or Logan, where you take one character out of a big franchise and then you really have the time and you go a lot deeper with the character," she said. "So, that to me seemed really exciting to get to do in Star Wars."

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Disney Plus this May 27.