Nolan North and Emily Rose to host The Future Games Show this weekend

The Future Games Show takes place this Saturday, June 6, and GamesRadar+ is delighted to announce that the digital showcase will be hosted by none other than Nolan North and Emily Rose.

That's right, everyone's favourite PlayStation power couple are back for one night only, and though they won't be playing Nathan and Elena Drake during the event itself (unless we want to get in trouble with Naughty Dog for accidentally setting up Uncharted 5), you can expect plenty of charismatic banter and expert voice work from the pair of beloved video game actors.

Read more (Image credit: TeamKill Media) Quantum Error is bringing existential dread and FPS action to the Future Games Show

“Quarantine may be Nate and Elena’s current adventure, but that doesn’t mean we can't be inspired and uplifted by the creativity and imagination of games creators from across the globe", said North, who says it will be "an honor to host the Future Games Show with my dear friend Emily Rose."

Rose herself admits that her and North "always have so much fun together and getting to announce all of the amazing video games coming out in 2020 is icing on the cake. Join us Saturday for a sneak peak, it will be a blast!"

You can tune into the Future Games Show from 14:30 PDT / 17:30 EDT / 22:30 BST this Saturday. The show is set to feature a number of exclusive trailers and announcements from the most exciting upcoming titles of 2020 and beyond, and you can watch across the globe on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and GamesRadar.

