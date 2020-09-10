No More Heroes 3 delayed to 2021

Grasshopper Manufacture has announced that No More Heroes 3 has been delayed until 2021 as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to complicate development.

Goichi Suda, Grasshopper founder and CEO, revealed the news in a Twitter statement explaining the situation and expressing regret over the delay. At the end of the statement, Suda reveals that Darick Robertson, a comic book creator known for The Boys and Transmetropolitan, will be helping illustrate No More Heroes 3 - so it's not all bad news.

"All staff members at Grasshopper have been working as hard as possible on developing the game in hopes of releasing it in 2020, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development," the statement reads in-part. "Now that we have managed to get back on our feet with development, we have decided to focus on prioritizing quality, and to therefore push back the final release date."

A new release date hasn't been set, but Suda says the goal is to launch No More Heroes 3 next year - considering the situation, that sounds more than reasonable. The developer also says to stay tuned for some original artwork from Robertson and further updates to No More Heroes 3 in the near future.

