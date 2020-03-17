No Man's Sky dev to release new game The Last Campfire this summer

The Last Campfire, Hello Games' first project since releasing No Man's Sky, is launching this summer for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

A new trailer was revealed during today's Nintendo Indie World Direct, which revealed the platform information and release date.



First announced at The Game Awards in 2018, the adventure follows Ember, who is on a journey to light the titular last campfire. Expect some puzzles and tears as Ember embarks on their quest, which you can get a glimpse of in the trailer below (maybe make sure you're emotionally ready for it first).

This smaller scale project is clearly a departure from Hello Games' sci-fi explorer, but we're really digging its somber but cute aesthetic. Lead character Ember almost reminds us of a Chibi version of Journey's main character, while the game's light puzzling looks like it'll be pretty soothing. A line on the game's official website gives us a hint at where the story will be going, as it says, "Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you."

We're looking forward to seeing more of The Last Campfire, and with a Summer release date, we hopefully won't have to wait too long to do so. While No Man's Sky has kept us entertained with its sheer volume of updates, it's also nice to see Hello Games try something new as well.

Keep your eyes peeled on GamesRadar for a round up of the game's revealed in today's Nintendo Direct.