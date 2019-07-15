Carry your Switch in style with this Super Mario Bros, Zelda or plain messenger bag, 20% off

Obviously the whole point of the Nintendo Switch is that it's portable but these amazing and cheap Nintendo Switch messenger bags will carry everything in style - there's a Super Mario Switch bag a Zelda Switch bag to choose from, and even a plain Switch bag if you just want to keep it simple. All are 20% off and have room for the dock, plug, wires, extra controllers and more all have a safe place to live. It even includes a Switch slim case to make sure the Switch is extra looked after.

In side each Switch bag are a selection of carefully arranged compartments that will safely protect your entire Nintendo Switch set up. There are spaces for all the wires, controllers, dock and all the other bits you might want if you need to take your whole set up away with you. There's even a carry case for the console itself just to keep it all consistent:

(Image credit: PowerA)

In terms of options there's a plain, Mario and Zelda themed option so plenty of choice, which looks like this:

(Image credit: PowerA)

The Mario themed messenger bag as the classic game detailed on the front and inside, while the carry case features an original 8-bit Mario embossing.

The Zelda messenger bag has a more understated external design but makes up for it with a lavish inside. The Switch carry case is embossed with Triforce logo.

(Image credit: PowerA)

And finally there's the plain Nintendo Switch messenger bag which has a more business like, console focused look.

(Image credit: PowerA)

