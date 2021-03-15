Nintendo is reportedly set to release a new console before March 2022

Nintendo is aiming for record game and console sales in the next fiscal year thanks to a line-up of new blockbuster games and a new Switch model.

That's according to a new report from Bloomberg, which claims that the company is planning to launch a new version of the Switch before the end of March 2022. This claim comes from sources at "component suppliers, software publishers, and retailers", who state that Nintendo believes that the introduction of this new console will help keep Switch console sales flat or slightly higher year-on-year.

There's little detail on the new model, outside of the claim that it will feature an OLED screen, which should provide crisper images for players. This news is just the latest in a long line of Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, but with the Switch now 4 years old, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see a new version of the console launching within the next 12 months.

Elsewhere in the article, it's also reported that Nintendo has a "series of marquee game releases" that they're expecting to help them sell over 250 million units across the fiscal year. That's a 45 million unit increase on their current projection of 205 million software sales for the year.



What sort of games could spur this huge target? Well, the recent Nintendo Direct saw the likes of Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and Mario Golf Super Rush revealed, while Pokemon Direct also brought news of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, alongside the first gameplay of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Suffice to say, Nintendo's line-up is already looking pretty healthy for the next 12 months.



For more on what to expect from Nintendo this year, check out our guide to the upcoming Nintendo Switch games.