Nintendo drops a new Nintendo Direct Mini, here's every announcement

A surprise Nintendo Direct Mini rolled out today, showing off some new games headed to Switch from this week to spring of next year.

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase for August 2020 rolled through a dozen games in as many minutes. We've recapped all of the announcements here, and you can look forward to more announcements in the months ahead, as Nintendo says it will have more partner presentation showcases to share later this year.

Nintendo Direct Mini August 2020 announcements

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - Play familiar moments from previous games, explore a new part of the story, and play a Switch-exclusive free-for-all mode in Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. It's coming to Switch on November 13, and pre-orders begin today.

Fuser - The next rhythm game from Harmonix, the studio behind Rock Band, lets you take a spin as a DJ on your own or with friends. It's coming to Switch in fall 2020.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Adventure Pack - Drum your way to victory in this two-pack that bundles together Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 and 2, RPG-inspired takes on the arcade drumming favorite. It's headed to Switch in winter 2020.

World of Tanks Blitz - Armored action comes to Switch with the debut of World of Tank Blitz, headed to Switch for the first time later today. Log in by September 9 to get a special bonus.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions - This video game take on the Rocky/Creed series lets you trade blows with famed fictional boxers including Rocky Balboa, Adonis Creed, and Victor Drago. Lace up your gloves on Switch in Spring 2021.

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend - Play through the roots of the SaGa RPG series with this three-pack, bundling together the first three titles (Final Fantasy Legend 1, 2, and 3) with modern conveniences like a fast-forward button. Pre-orders open today and it will hit Switch on December 15.

Just Dance 2021 - The latest entry of Ubisoft's unstoppable dancing series heads to Switch on November 12 with 40 new tracks, including "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa and "Feel Special" by Twice.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - The puzzle fusion continues, with all the modes you remember from the first game, as well as a new Skill Battle mode and Adventure mode story. It's headed to Switch on December 8.

Nintendo capped off the event with a quick recap of downloadable titles and DLC packs heading to Switch in the very near future.

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC - September

Jump Force Deluxe Edition - August 28

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - August 28

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - August 27