James Bond producers confirm Daniel Craig's replacement has not been found

The rumour mill practically flew off its axis last month with unverified reports that Tom Hardy would be suiting up as the next James Bond. However, Total Film has received word that no such casting has been made – in fact, the producers behind the world's most famous spy series are waiting for the dust to settle on No Time to Die until they make their decision.

Producer Barbara Broccoli reveals Total Film in the new issue: “I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel.”

With Bond experiencing a particularly fruitful period under Broccoli and fellow producer Michael G. Wilson’s stewardship of the Craig era, the temptation may be to repeat the formula. But don’t expect a Craig copycat to follow. “It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role,” Broccoli assures. “That’s what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person.”

As for that “right person”, Broccoli and Wilson are more than prepared to break with 60 years of tradition. “He doesn’t need to be a white man. Not as far as I’m concerned,” asserts Broccoli, who hasn’t changed her stance on casting a woman as Bond, despite speculation that Lashana Lynch’s Nomi will inherit Bond’s 007 designation in No Time To Die. “We should create roles for women, not just turn a man into a woman.”

