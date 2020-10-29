New Witcher season 2 set photo shows how the Nilfgaardian armour has improved

The first season of The Witcher Netflix series was a huge success for the streamer – but it wasn't all rosy on The Continent. For one thing, the timelines were quite literally all over the place, and viewers also pointed towards the Nilfgaardian army’s cheap-looking armour as proof of a show in desperate need of extra budget.

Well, The Witcher season 2 is allaying those fears considerably. A new set photo has provided not only a first glimpse of the new and improved Nilfgaardian armour design, but also a look at returning villain, Cahir (Eamon Farren).

Redanian Intelligence has the latest on The Witcher season 2’s armour-plated overhaul. Gone are the leathery, wrinkled get-ups that harken back to the days of Xena and Hercules. In its place, a bulkier, sturdier uniform that’s more akin to something you’d let your Geralt wear after hours of grinding in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The revamp, too, speaks to what appears to be a real step up in production for The Witcher season 2. Even a cursory glance at Geralt’s own redesigned armour – complete with sculpted abs – shows an improvement in design philosophy this year.

And as for those timelines? They’re a thing of the past too. As revealed in our interview with showrunner and creator Lauren S. Hissrich last year, the second season will have “much more focus” and is likely to operate on one timeline.

No release date for The Witcher season 2 but that’s not the only adventure to look forward to in the world of the show. An animated film, Nightmare of the Wolf, is on the way as well as a prequel series.

Netflix, it seems, has tossed more than a few coins to its Witcher – and we couldn’t be happier. Fill out your watchlist before The Witcher’s return with the best shows on Netflix.