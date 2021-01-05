New WandaVision trailer teases SWORD agency, plus episode count revealed

WandaVision is shaping up to be one of the weirdest MCU offerings so far, with the trailers promising some cosmic, reality-twisting weirdness in the style of a sitcom (in fact, the first episode was even filmed in front of a live studio audience). With the show just days away from hitting Disney Plus, answers to the biggest questions are hopefully just round the corner – but before then there’s something else to puzzle over.

As reported by Comic Book, a new WandaVision trailer features what appears to be a beekeeper with a SWORD logo on the back of their suit. In Marvel comics, SWORD (Sentient World Observation and Response Department) is the intergalactic version of SHIELD – the agency we’ve seen in the MCU so far, which fell after the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier – and deals with threats in space. You can check out the still and the new trailer below.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

🎶 They're a newlywed couple, just moved to town 🎶 Marvel Studios' #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. pic.twitter.com/EGdHisEENaJanuary 4, 2021

Thanks to some set pictures, it’s already been revealed that Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau would be working with SWORD in some way in the series, and considering much of Captain Marvel took place in space, it’s easy to speculate that WandaVision will be bringing in some out-of-this-world elements. Or, considering a lot of the show will presumably be set in a reality of Wanda’s creation, this could be a bit of a red herring – though Monica’s appearance does make it seem likely that SWORD will actually exist. The agency could also potentially be a replacement for SHIELD in the MCU.

Teyonah Parris was spotted wearing S.W.O.R.D. apparel while filming a #WandaVision scene as Monica Rambeau - see the latest set photos! https://t.co/Pqrl9UIojcFebruary 22, 2020

We also know how many episodes long WandaVision will be. As SYFY report, the series will consist of nine instalments – a bit more than was previously thought. That means there’s no break between WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to premiere March 19 2021, so get ready for non-stop Marvel.

WandaVision debuts on Disney Plus this January 15. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.