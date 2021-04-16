New Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Netflix trailer teases Leon and Claire together

Netflix's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has a new trailer.

The new clip shows Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield meeting up in the White House. Claire has a grisly picture for Leon to look at, drawn by a young boy, which seems to show some zombies. Things go bad when the lights cut out, and the duo find themselves confronted with the terrifying undead.

The series will center on two separate zombie outbreaks, countries apart. As we see in the trailer, Leon arrives to the White House to investigate what seems to be a breach of top-secret information, while Claire is there trying to solve her own undead-related mystery. The two outbreaks end up having major ramifications.

Infinite Darkness is directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, and has a distinctive CGI animation style, looking pretty much exactly like a cutscene playing out. It also sees the return of the voice actors who portrayed Leon and Claire in the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake, Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello, respectively.

This isn't the only Resident Evil adaptation we can expect to see soon. A live-action movie titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is also on its way, arriving this November 24. It was recently delayed, reportedly to avoid going up against Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which last month was delayed to September. Raccoon City will be a reboot of the Resident Evil movie franchise. There's also a live-action Netflix series in the works.

As for the video games, Resident Evil Village, featuring the internet's new favorite character Lady Dimitrescu, arrives on May 7.

Infinite Darkness is slated for release in July 2021. Until then, check out our guide to the best video game movies.