New on Netflix in September 2021: All the new movies and shows

Netflix is bringing the goods this September. Whatever you're interested in, there's bound to be something for you in our complete list of what's new on Netflix this month..

Hankering for a horror? Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan is bringing the scares once more with Midnight Mass. Judging by his previous works, it's going to be a series that will live long in the memory. Maybe keep the lights on, eh?

Sex Education is also back for another season, while Netflix's answer to John Wick, Kate, is going out all guns blazing in September. Then, there's your usual sprinkling of top-quality programming to make sure you have something to binge every single week.

Sports fans are covered with the new documentary Schumacher, covering the legendary German's F1 career. There's also plenty of true crime to get under your skin, as well as one of the final parts of La Casa de Papel (AKA Money Heist, AKA the show everyone tells you to watch but you haven't got round to yet). So, get out your Notes app and start jotting down what's new on Netflix in September. Plan ahead and you'll never be stuck for things to watch. Trust us.

Kate – September 10

(Image credit: Netflix)

We all love a good John Wick clone. The assassin-turned-revenger sub-genre is booming right now, and Kate looks to be the pick of the bunch.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Kate, an assassin given a lethal dose of poison. With only 24 hours to live, she must complete one final job and navigate a city filled with bright lights and those out to kill her. It's stylish, action-packed, and Winstead stands on her own two feet as a bonafide action hero. You can check out the trailer here.

Sex Education season 3 – September 17

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sex! Now that I have your attention, Sex Education season 3 is coming to Netflix and it's all change in the hormone-fuelled drama.

Not only is there a bit of a time jump this year, but Moordale has undergone a bit of a rebrand. That even includes a new headmistress, Hope, and some other fresh faces, including Jason Isaacs as Mr. Groff's older brother, Peter.

Expect more hard-hitting storylines, sexual faux pas, and plenty of scenes that you won't want your parents walking in on later this month.

Midnight Mass – September 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

There aren't many better at making us retreat behind the sofa than Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan.

The prolific horror director is back with Midnight Mass, a series that focuses on some shady goings-on in the isolated community of Crockett Island. After a priest rolls into town, it's clear that there are many, many secrets just hiding out of sight.

If the first trailer is any indication, Midnight Mass is going to be a delightfully creepy tour-de-force that'll burrow into our brain and won't let go until Mike Flanagan conjures up another slice of scare-filled suspense.

Everything new on Netflix US in September 2021

New on Netflix US: September 1

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Blue Lagoon

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

New on Netflix US: September 2

Afterlife of the Party

Final Account

Q-Force

New on Netflix US: September 3

Dive Club

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Sharkdog

Worth

New on Netflix US: September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

New on Netflix US: September 7

Kid Cosmic season 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

On the Verge

Untold: Breaking Point

New on Netflix US: September 8

The Circle season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Into the Nght season 2

JJ+E

New on Netflix US: September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

The Women and the Murderer

New on Netflix US: September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Kate

Lucifer: The Final Season

Metal Shop Masters

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series

Prey

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

New on Netflix US: September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 5

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 2

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

New on Netflix US: September 15

Nailed It! season 6

Nightbooks

Saved by the Bell seasons 1-9

Schumacher

Too Hot to Handle Latino

New on Netflix US: September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys

New on Netflix US: September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya

Chicago Party Aunt

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Sex Education season 3

Squid Game

The Stronghold

New on Netflix US: September 19

Dark Skies

New on Netflix US: September 20

Grown Ups

New on Netflix US: September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

Love on the Spectrum season 2

New on Netflix US: September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Dear White People volume 4

Intrusion

Jaguar

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

New on Netflix US: September 23

Je Suis Karl

New on Netflix US: September 24

Blood & Water season 2

Ganglands

Jailbirds New Orleans

Midnight Mass

My Little Pony: A New Generation

The Starling

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia

New on Netflix US: September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist

Attack of the Hollywood Cliches

New on Netflix US: September 29

The Chestnut Man

Friendzone

Meateater season 10 (part 1)

No One Gets Out Alive

Polly Pocket season 3 (part 1)

Sounds Like Love

New on Netflix US: September 30

Love 101 season 2

Luna Park

The Phantom

Everything new on Netflix UK in September 2021

New on Netflix UK: September 1

Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars

Brave Animated Series season 1

Cemetery Junction

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Clique (seasons 1-2)

Exit Wounds

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

How to Be a Cowboy

HQ Barbers season 1

Kid-E-Cats season 2

Kuroko's Basketball season 3

Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum

Mrs. Wilson

My Summer Prince

Old School

Rush Hour

Shameless season 10

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

The Bang Bang Club

The Guns of Navarone

The Iron Giant

New on Netflix UK: September 2

Afterlife of the Party

Here and There

Q-Force season 1

The Guardian

New on Netflix UK: September 3

Dive Club season 1

Money Heist season 5 (part 1)

Pentagram

Sharkdog season 1

Worth

New on Netflix UK: September 5

Touch Your Heart

New on Netflix UK: September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space season 1

Shadow Parties

Tayo The Little Bus season 4

New on Netflix UK: September 7

Kid Cosmic season 2

Octonauts: Above and Beyond season 1

Untold Breaking Point

New on Netflix UK: September 8

Into the Night season 2

JJ+E

New on Netflix UK: September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

The Women and the Murderer

New on Netflix UK: September 10

1917

Bananas!

Here Are The Young Men

Kate

L.A.'s Finest season 2

Lucifer: The Final Season

Metal Shop Masters

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Prey

Titipo Titipo

Zombieland: Double Tap

New on Netflix UK: September 15

Nailed It! season 6

Schumacher

New on Netflix UK: September 17

Chicago Party Aunt season 1

Sex Education season 3

Squid Game season 1

New on Netflix UK: September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Dear White People season 4

New on Netflix UK: September 23

A StoryBots Space Adventure season 1

New on Netflix UK: September 24

Ganglands

Midnight Mass

My Little Pony: A New Generation

New on Netflix UK: September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist season 1

New on Netflix UK: September 29

Sounds Like Love

New on Netflix UK: September 30

Love 101 season 2

