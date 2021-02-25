New on Netflix in March 2021: All the new movies and shows

By

Here's everything new on Netflix this March

Sky Rojo
(Image credit: Netflix)

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and there's a whole load of new movies and TV shows about to drop on Netflix – it must be March. 

This month, there's a good mix of Netflix Originals and old favorites being added to the streamer. Movie classics like Dances with Wolves and Rainman are coming to Netflix US, as well as the first installments of Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins. For a movie night with a few more laughs, there are also comedies like Crazy, Stupid, Love and Year One. If you're after a new series to binge watch, Netflix is offering up several original shows this month, including Sky Rojo from the creators of Spanish hit Money Heist and The Irregulars, a supernatural take on the Sherlock Holmes tales.

There's a whole lot more, too, so without further ado: here's everything new on Netflix in March 2021, with three of the biggest highlights at the top.

Moxie – March 3

Moxie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Moxie is actor and comedian Amy Poehler's second time in the director's chair. The comedy drama follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a shy 16-year-old, who's fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school and decides to take inspiration from the rebellious past of her mother (Poehler). She anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. The Morning Show's Marcia Gay Harden and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg also star. 

Sky Rojo – March 19

Sky Rojo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sky Rojo (AKA Red Sky in English) is the latest project from the creators of the hugely popular Netflix show Money Heist. This new series follows three sex workers (Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, and Yany Prado) on the run from their pimp (Asier Etxeandia) and his henchmen (Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Aucquer). Season 1 consists of eight 25-minute episodes, with a second season in the same format already confirmed. Expect car chases, sequins, and gunfights in equal measure.

The Irregulars – March 26

The Irregulars

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Netflix's upcoming Sherlock Holmes-inspired series The Irregulars puts a new spin on the well-loved tales. In Conan Doyle's original stories, the Irregulars were a group of scrappy street boys employed by Holmes as agents. In this version – which adds a supernatural twist – they're fully fleshed-out characters with backstories, and two of the five are girls. Killing Eve's Henry Lloyd-Hughes is Sherlock Holmes (you can read our sister publication SFX Magazine's interview with him here), while The Witcher's Royce Pierreson is Dr Watson.

Everything new on Netflix US this March

New on Netflix: March 1

  • Batman Begins
  • Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche 
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love 
  • Dances with Wolves 
  • DC Super Hero Girls season 1
  • I Am Legend 
  • Invictus 
  • Jason X
  • Killing Gunther 
  • LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom 
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2
  • Rain Man
  • Step Up: Revolution 
  • Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Pursuit of Happyness 
  • Training Day 
  • Two Weeks Notice 
  • Year One

New on Netflix: March 2

  • Black or White
  • World Party season 5

New on Netflix: March 3

  • Moxie
  • Murder Among the Mormons 
  • Parker
  • Safe Haven

New on Netflix: March 4

  • Pacific Rim: The Black

New on Netflix: March 5

  • City of Ghosts
  • Dogwashers
  • Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series season 4
  • Sentinelle

New on Netflix: March 8

  • Bombay Begums
  • Bombay Rose 

New on Netflix: March 9

  • The Houseboat 
  • StarBeam season 3 

New on Netflix: March 10

  • Dealer
  • Last Chance U: Basketball
  • Marriage or Mortgage 

New on Netflix: March 11

  • The Block Island Sound
  • Coven of Sisters 

New on Netflix: March 12

  • Love Alarm season 2 
  • The One 
  • Paper Lives
  • Paradise PD season 3 
  • Yes Day 

New on Netflix: March 14

  • Audrey

New on Netflix: March 15

  • Bakugan: Armored Alliance
  • The BRG 
  • The Last Blockbuster 
  • The Lost Pirate Kingdom
  • Zero Chill

New on Netflix: March 16

  • Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo 
  • Savages
  • Waffles + Mochi season 1

New on Netflix: March 17

  • Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
  • Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case 

New on Netflix: March 18

  • B: The Beginning Succession
  • Cabras de Peste 
  • Deadly Illusions 
  • The Fluffy Movie
  • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America
  • Skylines

New on Netflix: March 19

  • Alien TV season 2
  • Country Comfort 
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3
  • Sky Rojo season 1

New on Netflix: March 20

  • Jiu Jitsu 

New on Netflix: March 22

  • Navillera
  • Philomena 

New on Netflix: March 23

  • Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

New on Netflix: March 24

  • Seaspiracy 
  • Who Killed Sara?

New on Netflix: March 25

  • Caught by a Wave
  • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
  • Millennials season 3
  • Secret Magic Control Agency

New on Netflix: March 26

  • A Week Away 
  • Bad Trip
  • Big Time Rush seasons 1-4
  • Croupier
  • The Irregulars
  • Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
  • Nailed It! Double Trouble

New on Netflix: March 29

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
  • Rainbow High season 1

New on Netflix: March 30

  • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire 

New on Netflix: March 31

  • At Eternity’s Gate
  • Haunted: Latin America

Everything new on Netflix UK this March

New on Netflix: March 1

  • A Perfect Day For Arsenide
  • Alice season 1
  • Banyuki
  • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
  • The Bold Type seasons 1-4
  • Connected 
  • Do You Like Brahms? season 1
  • How to Be Really Bad 
  • LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
  • Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown 
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
  • Something Borrowed
  • Sword Art Online season 3
  • Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online season 1
  • The Promised Neverland season 1
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
  • Trial By Fire
  • Turistas

New on Netflix: March 2

  • Word Party season 5

New on Netflix: March 3

  • Moxie 
  • Murder Among the Mormons

New on Netflix: March 4

  • Mariposa 
  • Pacific Rim: The Black season 1
  • The Art of Self Defense

New on Netflix: March 5

  • City of Ghosts season 1
  • Fate of Alakada 
  • Nevanke: Breaking the Silence
  • Sentinelle
  • The Best of Enemies 

New on Netflix: March 8 

  • Bombay Begums

New on Netflix: March 9 

  • StarBeam season 3
  • The Houseboat season 1

New on Netflix: March 10

  • Dealer
  • Last Chance U: Basketball season 1
  • Marriage or Mortgage season 1
  • She Dies Tomorrow 

New on Netflix: March 11

  • Coven of Sisters
  • The Block Island Sound 

New on Netflix: March 12

  • Just In Time
  • Love Alarm season 2
  • Paradise PD season 3
  • Pet Sematary
  • The One season 1
  • The Sisters Brothers
  • Yes Day

New on Netflix: March 14

  • The Nun

New on Netflix: March 15

  • The Lost Pirate Kingdom season 1
  • Struggle Alley

New on Netflix: March 16

  • Blinded by the Light
  • RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
  • Waffles + Mochi season 1

New on Netflix: March 17

  • Catcher
  • Simply Black 
  • Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case season 1

New on Netflix: March 18

  • B: The Beginning season 2
  • Deadly Illusions 
  • Skyline

New on Netflix: March 19

  • Country Comfort season 1
  • Fatale
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3
  • Little
  • Sky Rojo season 1
  • Wonder Park

New on Netflix: March 22

  • Crazy Rich Asians

Want more? Then check out the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to watch right now.