New on Netflix in March 2021: All the new movies and shows

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and there's a whole load of new movies and TV shows about to drop on Netflix – it must be March.

This month, there's a good mix of Netflix Originals and old favorites being added to the streamer. Movie classics like Dances with Wolves and Rainman are coming to Netflix US, as well as the first installments of Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins. For a movie night with a few more laughs, there are also comedies like Crazy, Stupid, Love and Year One . If you're after a new series to binge watch, Netflix is offering up several original shows this month, including Sky Rojo from the creators of Spanish hit Money Heist and The Irregulars, a supernatural take on the Sherlock Holmes tales.

There's a whole lot more, too, so without further ado: here's everything new on Netflix in March 2021, with three of the biggest highlights at the top.

Moxie – March 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Moxie is actor and comedian Amy Poehler's second time in the director's chair. The comedy drama follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a shy 16-year-old, who's fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school and decides to take inspiration from the rebellious past of her mother (Poehler). She anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. The Morning Show's Marcia Gay Harden and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg also star.

Sky Rojo – March 19

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sky Rojo (AKA Red Sky in English) is the latest project from the creators of the hugely popular Netflix show Money Heist. This new series follows three sex workers (Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, and Yany Prado) on the run from their pimp (Asier Etxeandia) and his henchmen (Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Aucquer). Season 1 consists of eight 25-minute episodes, with a second season in the same format already confirmed. Expect car chases, sequins, and gunfights in equal measure.

The Irregulars – March 26

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Netflix's upcoming Sherlock Holmes-inspired series The Irregulars puts a new spin on the well-loved tales. In Conan Doyle's original stories, the Irregulars were a group of scrappy street boys employed by Holmes as agents. In this version – which adds a supernatural twist – they're fully fleshed-out characters with backstories, and two of the five are girls. Killing Eve's Henry Lloyd-Hughes is Sherlock Holmes (you can read our sister publication SFX Magazine 's interview with him here ), while The Witcher's Royce Pierreson is Dr Watson.

Everything new on Netflix US this March

New on Netflix: March 1

Batman Begins

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves

DC Super Hero Girls season 1

I Am Legend

Invictus

Jason X

Killing Gunther

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

The Dark Knight

The Pursuit of Happyness

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

New on Netflix: March 2

Black or White

World Party season 5

New on Netflix: March 3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Parker

Safe Haven

New on Netflix: March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black

New on Netflix: March 5

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series season 4

Sentinelle

New on Netflix: March 8

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

New on Netflix: March 9

The Houseboat

StarBeam season 3

New on Netflix: March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage

New on Netflix: March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters

New on Netflix: March 12

Love Alarm season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD season 3

Yes Day

New on Netflix: March 14

Audrey

New on Netflix: March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BRG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

New on Netflix: March 16

Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages

Waffles + Mochi season 1

New on Netflix: March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

New on Netflix: March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras de Peste

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America

Skylines

New on Netflix: March 19

Alien TV season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3

Sky Rojo season 1

New on Netflix: March 20

Jiu Jitsu

New on Netflix: March 22

Navillera

Philomena

New on Netflix: March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

New on Netflix: March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

New on Netflix: March 25

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Millennials season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

New on Netflix: March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush seasons 1-4

Croupier

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It! Double Trouble

New on Netflix: March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High season 1

New on Netflix: March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

New on Netflix: March 31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America

Everything new on Netflix UK this March

New on Netflix: March 1

A Perfect Day For Arsenide

Alice season 1

Banyuki

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

The Bold Type seasons 1-4

Connected

Do You Like Brahms? season 1

How to Be Really Bad

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

Something Borrowed

Sword Art Online season 3

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online season 1

The Promised Neverland season 1

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Trial By Fire

Turistas

New on Netflix: March 2

Word Party season 5

New on Netflix: March 3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

New on Netflix: March 4

Mariposa

Pacific Rim: The Black season 1

The Art of Self Defense

New on Netflix: March 5

City of Ghosts season 1

Fate of Alakada

Nevanke: Breaking the Silence

Sentinelle

The Best of Enemies

New on Netflix: March 8

Bombay Begums

New on Netflix: March 9

StarBeam season 3

The Houseboat season 1

New on Netflix: March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball season 1

Marriage or Mortgage season 1

She Dies Tomorrow

New on Netflix: March 11

Coven of Sisters

The Block Island Sound

New on Netflix: March 12

Just In Time

Love Alarm season 2

Paradise PD season 3

Pet Sematary

The One season 1

The Sisters Brothers

Yes Day

New on Netflix: March 14

The Nun

New on Netflix: March 15

The Lost Pirate Kingdom season 1

Struggle Alley

New on Netflix: March 16

Blinded by the Light

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Waffles + Mochi season 1

New on Netflix: March 17

Catcher

Simply Black

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case season 1

New on Netflix: March 18

B: The Beginning season 2

Deadly Illusions

Skyline

New on Netflix: March 19

Country Comfort season 1

Fatale

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3

Little

Sky Rojo season 1

Wonder Park

New on Netflix: March 22

Crazy Rich Asians