New on Netflix February 2021: All the new movies and shows

As the year continues and we're all still stuck inside, the good news is there's plenty new on Netflix this February 2021 to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for a new Netflix Original, like the John David Washington and Zendaya–starring Malcolm & Marie, or an old favorite like Inception, there’s something for everyone. In fact, if you’re missing the bygone days of December 2020, you can even settle down with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation this February.

There are tons of originals arriving to Netflix this month, from animated adventure Kid Cosmic to true crime docu-series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. For some fun escapism there’s Nadiya Bakes, with Great British Baking Show winner Nadiya Hussain whipping up some delightful creations, or rom-com threequel To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Whatever you’re after this February, there’s something perfect for you streaming on Netflix – scroll on to check out the complete list.

Malcolm & Marie – February 5

A Netflix Original with Tenet star John David Washington and Spider-Man: Homecoming's Zendaya, this film follows the titular couple as they return home from the premiere of director Malcolm's new movie and await the critical response. Tensions in their relationship unfold across the film, sparked from Malcolm forgetting to thank Marie at the premiere. With fraught confrontations and plenty of simmering drama, Malcolm & Marie was made entirely during the pandemic, and is well worth a watch this February.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel – February 10

This Netflix Original docu-series takes the infamous Cecil Hotel as its subject, and looks at the tragic 2013 death of Elisa Lam. From creator Joe Berlinger, whose resume includes Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, as well as Netflix docu-series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, expect a deep dive that's not for the faint of heart into this site of so much catastrophe.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever – February 12

A follow-up to To All The Boys I've Loved Before and its sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, this Netflix Original sees the return of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo as Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky respectively. With college looming, Lara Jean takes two trips that change her outlook on the future, including her relationship with Peter. Based on the novel Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han, look no further than this flick for some light-hearted escapism this winter.

Everything new on Netflix US February 2021

New on Netflix: February 1

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

Love Daily season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Dead Ex season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting season 1

Zac and Mia: seasons 1–2

Zathura

New on Netflix: February 2

Kid Cosmic (Netflix Original)

Mighty Express season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tiffany Hadish Presents: They Ready season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 3

All My Friends Are Dead (Netflix Original)

Black Beach (Netflix Original)

Firefly Lane (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 5

Hache season 2 (Netflix Original)

Invisible City (Netflix Original)

The Last Paradiso (Netflix Original)

Little Big Women (Netflix Original)

Malcolm & Marie (Netflix Original)

Space Sweepers (Netflix Original)

Strip Down, Rise Up (Netflix Original)

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 6

The Sinner: Jamie

New on Netflix: February 8

iCarly seasons 1–2

War Dogs

New on Netflix: February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix Original)

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (Netflix Original)

The World We Make

New on Netflix: February 11

Capitani (Netflix Original)

Layla Majnun (Netflix Original)

Middle of Nowhere (Netflix Original)

Red Dot (Netflix Original)

Squared Love (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 12

Buried by the Bernards (Netflix Original)

Nadiya Bakes (Netflix Original)

Hate by Dani Rovira (Netflix Original)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (Netflix Original)

Xico’s Journey (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 13

Monsoon

New on Netflix: February 15

The Crew (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (Netflix Original)

Good Girls season 3

New on Netflix: February 17

Behind Her Eyes (Netflix Original)

Hello, Me! (Netflix Original)

MeatEater season 9, part 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 19

I Care A Lot (Netflix Original)

Tribes of Europa (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 20

Classmates Minus (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

New on Netflix: February 23

Brian Regan: On the Rocks (Netflix Original)

Pelé (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 24

Canine Intervention (Netflix Original)

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix Original)

Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2

New on Netflix: February 25

Geez & Ann (Netflix Original)

High-Rise Invasion (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: February 26

Bigfoot Family (Netflix Original)

Captain Fantastic

Caught by a Wave (Netflix Original)

Crazy About Her (Netflix Original)

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

New on Netflix: TBA