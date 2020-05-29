New on Disney Plus (June 2020): Every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus

It’s time to see what’s coming to Disney Plus in June. If you’re looking for nearly a dozen new documentaries, one of Disney’s best early 2000s animated efforts, and a look behind-the-scenes at the making of Frozen 2, then you’re in the right place – and that’s without accounting for an historic movie release this month on the streaming service.

Yep, Artemis Fowl – originally set to show in theaters before they were closed – is new on Disney Plus this June. It’s potentially a landmark moment as video-on-demand debuts don’t come around that often, especially not from the Mouse House. Find it on Disney Plus on June 12.

Elsewhere, there’s the much-anticipated Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 documentary to look forward to and it promises to offer a peek at the creative process behind creating a sequel to one of the biggest movies of all time, Disney or otherwise.

Then there’s Tarzan, several Nat Geo documentaries to help whittle away your free time and much, much more. It’s all here in our list of what’s new on Disney Plus in June.

Read more: Best shows on Disney Plus | Best movies on Disney Plus | Disney Plus free trial | Disney Plus sign-up | New Disney Plus movies and shows

Here are the best Disney Plus bundle options

Disney Plus gift card subscriptions via email

New Disney Plus TV shows (June 2020)

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things seasons 1-2 – June 5

Weird but True! season 1-2 – June 5

Mighty Med season 1-2 – June 12

Disneyland: The Liberty Story – June 12

Disneyland: The Story of the Animated Drawing – June 12

101 Dalmatians season 1 – June 19

Muppet Babies Play Date season 1 – June 19

Schoolhouse Rock season 1 – June 19

New Disney Plus movies (June 2020)

Artemis Fowl – June 12

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy – June 19

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief – June 26

Tarzan – June 26

Tarzan II – June 26

New Disney Plus documentaries (June 2020)