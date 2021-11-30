New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2021: Every movie and show coming to the streamer this Christmas

Another month brings with it another new batch of exciting releases that are new on Amazon Prime Video – and with the holiday season right around the corner, there's never been a better time to curl up on the sofa in front of a movie or a new TV show.

There are plenty of Amazon Originals arriving on Prime Video in December – fantasy series The Wheel of Time continues with weekly episodes, while the final season of sci-fi show The Expanse starts this December too. As for movies, there's the new thriller Encounter, starring Riz Ahmed, and Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Meanwhile, in the US, movies like The Hunt for Red October, The Usual Suspects, and The Thin Red Line are arriving on the platform, and the UK's new additions include The Big Short, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and Sleepless in Seattle. To summarise: there should be something for everyone here. Happy streaming.

Encounter – December 10

Encounter stars Riz Ahmed as Marine Corps veteran Malik who goes on the run with his two young sons, kidnapping them from their mother, in an attempt to escape a mysterious alien threat. Octavia Spencer and Rory Cochrane also star in the second movie from Beasts director Michael Pearce. After a limited theatrical release beginning December 3, the movie starts streaming on Prime Video a week later.

The Expanse season 6 – December 10

Set in a future where humans have colonized the Solar System, the series follows a group of antiheroes who find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy that threatens life as they know it. Originally canceled after three seasons, Amazon picked up the show for a further three – season 6 is its final installment. The season premiere debuts on December 10 and the remaining five episodes will be released every Friday afterward.

Being the Ricardos – December 21

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos. Ball and Arnaz played Lucy and Ricky Ricardos, the main characters in the '50s sitcom I Love Lucy, as well as being married in real life. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the movie is set over one week of filming on I Love Lucy and it also stars J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, and Tony Hale.

New on Amazon Prime Video US this December

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

A Discovery of Witches season 1

A House Divided season 1

Alex Cross

All is Lost

Believe

Bonanza season 1

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded season 1

Christmas Everlasting

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Edward Scissorhands

End of Days

Guess Who

The Gulf season 1

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup season 1

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Hostages season 1

The Hunt For Red October

The Jeffersons seasons 1-11

Jennifer’s Body

Little Women

Mistletoe Mixup

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Crazy Ex season 1

The Perfect Wedding Match

Pineapple Express

The Proposal

Roadkill season 1

Ronin

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sanford seasons 1-2

Sanford and Son seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas

Sleepless In Seattle

Soul Surfer

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

The Thin Red Line

The Tom & Jerry Show season 1

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Under The Tuscan Sun

The Usual Suspects

The Waterboy

What’s Love Got To Do With It

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas season 7

White As Snow

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 3

Harlem season 1

Joe Bell

We Are X

The Wheel of Time episode 5

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 8

FC Bayern: Behind the Legend season 1

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 9

The Ferragnez season 1

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 10

Encounter

The Expanse season 6 episode 1

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico season 3

The Wheel of Time episode 6

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 12

A Christmas Star

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 16

The Theory of Everything

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 17

Boxing Day

Christmas Is Cancelled

The Expanse season 6 episode 2

The Wheel of Time episode 7

With Love season 1

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 19

Joy for Christmas

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 20

Who You Think I Am

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 21

Being the Ricardos

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 23

Yearly Departed

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 24

The Expanse season 6 episode 3

The Wheel of Time episode 8

New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 31

The Expanse season 6 episode 4

Lady of the Manor

Time Is Up

New on Amazon Prime Video UK this December

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 1

Sleepless in Seattle

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 3

Harlem season 1

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

The Wheel of Time episode 5

Yearly Departed

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 8

FC Bayern Munich: Behind the Legend season 1

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 9

The Ferragnez season 1

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 10

Encounter

The Expanse season 6 episode 1

The Wheel of Time episode 6

Wrath of Man

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 17

The Expanse season 6 episode 2

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois

The Wheel of Time episode 7

With Love season 1

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 19

The Town

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 21

Being the Ricardos

Sing

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 23

The Big Short

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 24

The Expanse season 6 episode 3

The Wheel of Time episode 8

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 28

The Hitman's Bodyguard

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 31