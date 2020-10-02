Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in October

Wondering what’s new on Amazon Prime this month? There’s no need to trundle through the hundreds and hundreds of movies and shows on offer to see what’s fresh and what might catch your eye.
Our complete list of everything arriving on Amazon Prime in October will ensure you get the most out of your subscription. It’s all in chronological order, too, so you can plan out your streaming weeks (and weekends) right up until Halloween.
Among the highlights this month are The Great British Baking Show, a bit of Bond before No Time to Die, Arnie’s return in Terminator: Dark Fate, and even a season of the criminally underrated Mr. Robot.
Across the pond, Amazon Prime UK members might just have good reason to be feeling a little smug in October. Fleabag season 2 is good enough on its own. Add in 1917 and Parasite and you’re on to a winner as we head into winter. The full list can be found at the bottom of the page.
New on Amazon Prime: October 1
- 1992: Berlusconi Rising
- 30 Days Of Night
- 40 & Single season 1
- A Knight’s Tale
- America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump season 1
- Battlefield Earth
- Blood Ties
- Cisco Kid
- Cities of the Underworld season 1
- Cold Case Files Classic season 1
- Drugstore Cowboy
- Eight Millimeter
- Funny Girl
- Get Shorty season 1-3
- Girl, Interrupted
- Guess Who
- Joe
- John Carpenter’s Vampires
- Killers
- Kindred Spirits
- La Sucursal
- Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Mud
- National Security
- Next Level
- Noose For A Gunman
- Nurse
- Quantum Of Solace
- Raging Bull
- Señorita Justice
- Southside With You
- Spaceballs
- Species
- Thanks For Sharing
- The Big Hit
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Departed
- The Gambler Wore A Gun
- The Great British Baking Show season 1
- The Grudge 3
- The Mask Of Zorro
- The Mothman Prophecies
- The Pianist
- The Wedding Planner
- Triumph Of The Spirit
New on Amazon Prime: October 2
- 12 Hour Shift
- Bug Diaries Halloween Special
- Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2
New on Amazon Prime: October 6
- Black Box
- Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!
- Mr. Robot season 4
- Spontaneous
- The Lie
- The Transporter Refueled
New on Amazon Prime: October 8
- Archive
New on Amazon Prime: October 9
- Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- The Doorman
New on Amazon Prime: October 10
- Jack & Jill
New on Amazon Prime: October 11
- Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie
New on Amazon Prime: October 13
- Batman: Death in the Family
- Evil Eye
- Fatima
- Greenland
- Nocturne
New on Amazon Prime: October 14
- A Most Beautiful Thing
New on Amazon Prime: October 15
- Halal Love Story
- Playing With Fire
New on Amazon Prime: October 16
- Kajillionare
- Love and Monsters
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Time
- What the Constitution Means to Me
New on Amazon Prime: October 21
- Cyrano, My Love
New on Amazon Prime: October 26
- What To Expect When You’re Expecting
New on Amazon Prime: October 27
- Battle Los Angeles
- The Craft
New on Amazon Prime: October 30
- Truth Seekers
New on Amazon Prime: October 31
- I'll See You in my Dreams
New on Amazon Prime UK
- I Feel Pretty – October 2
- Inglorious Basterds – October 2
- Savage X Fenty Show season 2 – October 2
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – October 2
- Black Box – October 6
- The Lie – October 6
- Fleabag season 2 – October 8
- Resident Evil Franchise – October 10
- Evil Eye – October 13
- 1917 – October 16
- The Personal History of David Copperfield – October 16
- Brahms: The Boy 2 – October 21
- Mirzapur season 2 – October 22
- Parasite – October 23
- Time – October 23
- Color Out of Space – October 28
- Smallfoot – October 30
- Truth Seekers – October 30