New on Amazon Prime (August 2020): All the movies and shows coming to the streaming service

Roll up, roll up: we’ve got everything new on Amazon Prime in August waiting for you down below. It’s a surprisingly sizeable selection this month, too, with everything from 3:10 to Yuma, to Tobey Maguire’s unfortunate emo phase in Spider-Man 3 all making their presence keenly felt.

It’s Inception, though, that’ll grab most of the attention. With Tenet (maybe?) releasing in August and Christopher Nolan marking his big 5-0, there’s arguably never been a better time to relive what many consider his mind-bending masterpiece.

Elsewhere, there’s the first taste of The Boys’ new aftershow, Inside The Boys, hosted by Aisha Tyler. August’s edition will involve a recap of the first season, just in case any of you had somehow forgotten the ass bombs and bloody sprints from last July. Perfect prep for The Boys season 2.

Also new on Amazon this August is the usual lineup of new movies, shows, and reality series. They’re all listed by release date here so you could, feasibly, plan out your next month in binging well in advance.

For those in the UK, we’ve even got the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime in August right at the bottom. Keep on scrollin'.

If you want to know what else is coming your way on various streaming services, check out these round-ups.

New on Amazon Prime: August 1

3:10 to Yuma

Beverly Hilbillies season 1

Beyond Scared Straight season 1

Bitchin' Rides season 1

Blood season 1

Californication season 1

Chesapeake Shores season 1

Dusty's Trail season 1

Fifth Ward season 1

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Ice Road Truckers season 1

Inception

Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar season 1

Les Miserables season 1

Margin Call

Moveable Feast season 1

My Bloody Valentine

Rain Man

Riviera season 1

Rustlers' Rhapsody

Safe

Something's Gotta Give

Spare Parts

Spider-Man 3

Steel Magnolias

The Berenstein Bears season 1

The Holiday

The Teacher season 1

Top Gun

New on Amazon Prime: August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

New on Amazon Prime: August 5

Arkansas

New on Amazon Prime: August 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon

New on Amazon Prime: August 7

Jessy and Nessy season 1B

New on Amazon Prime: August 10

Capone

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

New on Amazon Prime: August 14

Bernie the Dolphin 2

Master

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji season 1

New on Amazon Prime: August 18

The Cup

New on Amazon Prime: August 21

Chemical Hearts

Clifford season 2B

New on Amazon Prime: August 22

The Legion

New on Amazon Prime: August 28

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys

New on Amazon Prime: August 31

Primal

The Courier

New on Amazon Prime UK