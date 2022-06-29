Avengers: Endgame directors' next project is a Netflix sci-fi movie starring Millie Bobby Brown

Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers have set their next project – a Netflix sci-fi movie starring Millie Bobby Brown titled The Electric State. Chris Pratt is also reportedly in talks to co-star, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

The movie's official synopsis, according to Netflix, is as follows: "Set in a retro-futuristic past, it follows an orphaned teen (Brown) as she traverses the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother."

The Electric State will be based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, whose work has also inspired the Amazon Prime Video series Tales From the Loop, starring Rebecca Hall and Jonathan Pryce.

Brown can next be seen in Stranger Things season 4 part 2, which arrives on Netflix on July 1. Part 1 of the fourth season is now the most-viewed English-language series on the platform, and the second biggest series ever behind Squid Game. Brown also has two other movies for the streamer in the pipeline, the fantasy film Damsel and the mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2.

The Russos have another Netflix movie on the way, too – action thriller The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, is coming to the streamer on July 22. With a budget of around $200 million, it's the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made.