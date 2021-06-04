New Netflix movie America: The Motion Picture is basically the Team America sequel we never got

America: home of soaring eagles, stars and stripes and, if new Netflix movie America: The Motion Picture is to be believed, George Washington dropping f-bombs while driving out the British.

The synopsis, as remarkable as it is, doesn't do America: The Motion Picture justice: "a chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution," reads the logline. As you can see from the trailer above, it's so much more than that – and is pretty NSFW, so be sure to listen with the sound on low.

Featuring a flying female Thomas Edison, Paul Revere as Robocop, and more than one anachronistic feature (electric guitars, Wikipedia tells me, weren't around in the 18th Century) this really feels cut from the same lewd cloth as South Park, Team America, and others who riff on the apple pie patriotism of the US of A.

It's backed by a considerable wealth of talent, too. Archer executive producer Matt Thompson is directing, Wonder Woman writer David Callaham has penned the script, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller also have their production company attached.

The good and great of American history are all represented. Channing Tatum is voicing George Washington, Olivia Munn is Thomas Edison, and even Simon Pegg pops by to voice King James. Jason Mantzoukas, Raoul Trujillo, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, and Andy Samberg also feature.

So, if you're looking for a spiritual successor or a wild, weird, and wonderful look back at history – you could do a lot worse than the tongue-in-cheek stylings of America: The Motion Picture, streaming on Netflix from June 30.

It continues Netflix's current run of providing big hitters on effectively a weekly basis in 2021. At the onset of the year, the streamer also revealed its lineup of 27 major movies coming to the service. That included Army of the Dead, now streaming on Netflix, as well as upcoming features from the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

