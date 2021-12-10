6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does our regular dose of streaming recommendations. From sci-fi to SATC, there's no shortage of options, so there should be something here for everyone, no matter what you've got planned.

If you're settling for a weekend movie night, there's plenty of choice this week – brand new releases like Netflix's The Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock, and Prime Video's Encounter, starring Riz Ahmed, are now streaming worldwide. Meanwhile, in the UK, you can tune into classic comedy drama Juno on Disney Plus.

As for TV shows, there's the sixth and final season of sci-fi series The Expanse on Prime Video, along with Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…, which you can watch on HBO Max in the US and on NOW TV in the UK. Netflix UK also has a new installment of the DC series Titans, which debuted earlier this year on HBO Max across the pond.

The Unforgivable – Netflix

Recently released from prison after serving 20 years for killing a cop, The Unforgivable stars Sandra Bullock as Ruth, who's trying to rebuild her life and wants to reunite with the younger sister she raised before she was incarcerated. It also stars Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Rob Morgan. The movie is based on Unforgiven, a British miniseries starring Suranne Jones that originally aired on ITV in 2009, and Bullock is also on board as a producer.

Encounter – Amazon

After a limited theatrical run, Encounter is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The movie stars Riz Ahmed as Marine Corps veteran Malik who goes on the run with his two young sons, kidnapping them from their mother, in an attempt to escape a mysterious alien threat. Octavia Spencer and Rory Cochrane also star in the second movie from Beasts director Michael Pearce. You can read our interview with Ahmed about the movie here .

The Expanse season 6 – Amazon

Set in a future where humans have colonized the Solar System, the series follows a group of antiheroes who find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy that threatens life as they know it. Originally canceled after three seasons, Amazon picked up the show for a further three – season 6 is its final installment. The season premiere debuts on December 10 and the remaining five episodes will be released every Friday afterward.

And Just Like That... – HBO Max

Carrie Bradshaw is back – And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City revival, is now on HBO Max. Sarah Jessica Parker is joined by Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kristin Davis as Charlotte as the trio navigate life, love, and friendship in their 50s (and minus Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall in the original series). Chris Noth is also back as Mr. Big, along with Mario Cantone as Anthony and Willie Garson as Stanford.

Titans season 3 – Netflix

The third installment of the DC show sees the titans travel to Gotham City and encounter a whole host of new faces, including Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), Starfire's sister Blackfire (Damaris Lewis), and the Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser). Season 3 will also see the transformation of Curran Walters' Jason Todd from Robin into Red Hood, and we'll see more of Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing in action after his transformation in the season 2 finale.

Juno – Disney Plus

Elliot Page plays the title character in Juno, a teenager faced with an unplanned pregnancy after hooking up with her friend Paulie (Michael Cera). After considering abortion, she decides to give up the baby for adoption and seeks out a middle-class couple, played by Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner, who she thinks will be good prospective parents. The movie was written by Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for her screenplay.