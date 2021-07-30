6 New Netflix, Amazon, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

The weekend is upon us once again, and so is our weekly selection of streaming recommendations. As usual, there's plenty to choose from, so your TV-watching will be sorted from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. First of all, if you're planning a movie night, there's Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus Premier Access, a family-friendly adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Alternatively, enjoy an old classic with Jaws on Amazon Prime Video (and you can lighten the mood afterwards with Borat ).

If you'd prefer to get stuck into a new series, try The Pursuit of Love, also on Amazon – the romantic drama stars Lily James and Dominic West in the decadent world of upper-class interwar England. There's also a new instalment of teen drama Outer Banks on Netflix, and all seven seasons of 30 Rock are available to stream on Netflix US from Sunday, too. For the full lowdown, read on to see everything worth watching this weekend.

Jungle Cruise – Disney Plus (Premier Access)

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Jungle Cruise sees Emily Blunt play a researcher who travels to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank (Dwayne Johnson), a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, things predictably don't go to plan – a number of dangers and supernatural forces lurk within the rainforest.

Outer Banks season 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Outer Banks season 2 returns to North Carolina and the divide between the town's wealthy seasonal residents and the working-class locals. John B., Sarah, and co. are back on the hunt for the gold after a dramatic end to season 1, and the latest installment of the soapy teen drama looks set to introduce new friends and new foes for the protagonists to contend with – but will they be able to tell who's who?

The Pursuit of Love – Amazon

(Image credit: BBC/Amazon Studios)

Available: US

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the novel of the same name by Nancy Mitford, The Pursuit of Love follows two cousins, played by Lily James and Emily Beecham, as they navigate life and get caught up in a whirlwind of upper-class decadence in interwar England. Andrew Scott, Dominic West, and Emily Mortimer also star. The show is only on Amazon Prime in the US, but if you're in the UK you can already catch it on BBC iPlayer.

30 Rock seasons 1-7 – Netflix

(Image credit: NBC)

Available: US

Watch today: Netflix

All seven seasons of beloved sitcom 30 Rock are now on Netflix in the US. The show follows TV writer and showrunner Liz Lemon, played by Tina Fey, as she deals with her eccentric (and often uncooperative) group of colleagues at NBC and gently pokes fun at the entertainment industry. Alec Baldwin plays Liz's boss, Jack, and Tracy Morgan plays Tracy Jordan, the unpredictable star of Liz's show. Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer also star.

Borat – Amazon

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Available: US

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

With a critically acclaimed sequel releasing on Amazon last year, it's a great time to visit the original Borat movie. Sacha Baron Cohen plays the titular character, a Kazakhstani journalist traveling through the US to make a documentary. Although fictional, many of Borat's interviewees are real people who didn't know why they were being filmed. The movie proved controversial upon release in 2006 and was denounced by the Kazakhstani government. Standard Baron Cohen fare, then.

Jaws – Amazon

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

The OG shark movie is now on Amazon Prime Video in the US and, let's face it: it's always a good time to watch Jaws. When a giant man-eating shark begins to terrorize a coastal town and the mayor refuses to act, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) attempts to hunt it down with the help of a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and professional shark hunter (Robert Shaw). Steven Spielberg's 1975 thriller remains a classic.