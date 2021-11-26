6 New Netflix, Amazon, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Whether you're enjoying the long Thanksgiving weekend or are just kicking back for a regular end-of-the-week break, there's plenty for you to watch on all your favorite streamers. For one thing, your next binge-watch is sorted, no matter what you're in the mood for.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye, the latest Marvel show, are now on Disney Plus, and it gives the MCU a festive twist. Action fans in the US can also get their fix from the third and final season of Hanna on Amazon Prime Video, which sees the story come to a climactic end.

Peter Jackson's documentary series The Beatles: Get Back also premieres this weekend, or, if you're in the mood for something lighter, reality show Selling Sunset returns to Netflix. As for movies, there's festive stop-motion short film Robin Robin on Netflix, while the most recent adaptation of Little Women is now on the streamer in the UK.

Hawkeye – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Jeremy Renner is back as master archer Clint Barton (AKA Hawkeye) in the latest MCU series, while Hailee Steinfeld joins him as comic book favorite and Hawkeye protege Kate Bishop. The pair must work together – however reluctantly – to confront enemies from Barton's past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. That's right, it's a festive MCU show. Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox also star. You can read our interview with Renner, Steinfeld, and director Rhys Thomas here .

Selling Sunset season 4 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Your guilty pleasure is back – everyone's favorite high-end real estate agents return for a fourth season on Netflix and there's a lot happening in LA post-pandemic. In the new season, Davina has left the Oppenheim Group for a rival agency, Christine is pregnant, Heather is engaged, and there are new faces in the office. Except plenty of drama, ostentatious houses, and high-heeled shoes that look like they should be impossible to walk in.

Robin Robin – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Here's something to get you in the festive spirit – Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run, brings us a heartwarming short film with Robin Robin. The stop-motion movie follows a young robin who was raised by a family of mice – she makes a wish on a Christmas star to finally learn who she is and how to use her wings. The voice cast includes Richard E. Grant, Gillian Anderson, and Adeel Akhtar.

The Beatles: Get Back – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Part 1 of this new documentary from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is now available to stream on Disney Plus. The series follows the making of The Beatles' 1970 album Let It Be, which had the working title of Get Back. It features previously unseen footage – and unheard audio – of the band's intimate recording sessions shot in January 1969, as John, Paul, George, and Ringo prepared for their first live performance in two years. Parts 2 and 3 will follow over the weekend.

Hanna season 3 – Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: US

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Hanna is back – the action series returns for a third season, which showrunner David Farr has said is the show's "final act". Based on the 2011 movie of the same name, Esme Creed-Miles stars as the titular character (played by Saoirse Ronan in the film), a girl raised in the wilderness and trained as an assassin by Erik, ex-CIA operative (The Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman). Expect plenty of action as the series' events come to a head.

Little Women – Netflix

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Available: UK

Watch today: Netflix

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig's take on Louisa May Alcott's classic coming of age novel is a perfect cozy, festive watch. Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Emma Watson play the March sisters, and the movie chronicles their lives, from joys to hardships, growing up in 19th Century Massachusetts. Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, and Bob Odenkirk also star, and the movie was nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture.