New Matrix 4 clip sees a forgetful Neo comforted by "a little nostalgia"

A new Matrix 4 clip is here – and it might have you feeling nostalgic.

The new footage debuted at The Game Awards, introduced by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. In the clip, Jessica Henwick's Bugs takes a very confused Neo through a portal to a train, and then on again to meet Yahya Adbul-Mateen II's Morpheus. Where things get really strange, though, is that the original movie is playing behind Neo when he steps into the room. "It's all about set and setting," Morpheus says, before apparently addressing The Matrix footage playing on the wall: "Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia." Watch it below.

This raises more questions than it answers – how can The Matrix movie exist within the new film, or is this just one of Neo's memories? How do these portals work now that a landline isn't needed to escape the simulation? What does Morpheus mean by "set and setting"?

Then there's the mystery of what's going on with Morpheus, considering Mateen has seemingly confirmed he's not playing Laurence Fishburne's version of the character: "I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus."

There are some answers out there, though. A previously released teaser for the movie apparently revealed that the new simulation is made from old code, while the second trailer seemed to unveil Jonathan Groff's character as a new Agent Smith (which may also be hinted at by his character poster).

The mysteries just keep stacking up, but we won't have long to wait for answers – The Matrix 4, officially titled The Matrix Resurrections, releases in theaters and on HBO Max in the US this December 22.

In the meantime, check out our ultimate Matrix recap to get up to speed on the series – and check out our piece on The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo.